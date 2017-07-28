Data Quality and Cleanliness the Biggest Challenge Reported by Travel Tech Professionals
46% of respondents to EyeforTravel’s industry-wide survey find that data quality and cleanliness is a challenge
The next biggest challenge, noted by four out of ten respondents, is creating a consistent data strategy. Travel brands need to make sure that they are co-ordinating properly and communicating data strategies across their organisations. This was reinforced when respondents were asked whether they have a clear understanding of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) they should be measuring and working towards. Here, a surprisingly high percentage - 27.1% - said "no".
Other major issues reported by the industry are data integration, deploying analytics in a timely manner and skills and training. For the former, 38.9% said that integrating from external sources is a challenge and 31.1% said that internal sources are an issue. For the latter, 31.7% of the panel felt that getting adequate training was a concern and 29.7% identified finding skilled people in the jobs market.
