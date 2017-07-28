EyeforTravel's new State of Data and Analytics in Travel Report 2017 has identified data quality and cleanliness as the biggest challenge facing the more than 450 travel data professionals surveyed for the report.

According to Alex Hadwick, Head of research at EyeforTravel: "It is unlikely that this issue will diminish in the near future as the potential universe of data available to the travel and tourism industry is increasing exponentially. Travel brands will have to question whether they can adequately put in place systems to monitor data sources and prevent pollution as the potential universe of information expands way beyond what humans can respond to."

The next biggest challenge, noted by four out of ten respondents, is creating a consistent data strategy. Travel brands need to make sure that they are co-ordinating properly and communicating data strategies across their organisations. This was reinforced when respondents were asked whether they have a clear understanding of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) they should be measuring and working towards. Here, a surprisingly high percentage - 27.1% - said "no".

Other major issues reported by the industry are data integration, deploying analytics in a timely manner and skills and training. For the former, 38.9% said that integrating from external sources is a challenge and 31.1% said that internal sources are an issue. For the latter, 31.7% of the panel felt that getting adequate training was a concern and 29.7% identified finding skilled people in the jobs market.

