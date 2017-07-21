Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), will honor Clint DeMill, CHTP as the 2017 Certified Hospitality Technology Professional (CHTP®) of the Year at HITEC Toronto this June. The CHTP of the Year award honors the individual that scored the highest on the CHTP certification exam within a given year. HITEC Toronto, HFTP's second and largest HITEC of 2017, will take place from June 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

DeMill began his hospitality career at a mountain resort in Utah USA in 1996. He later moved to The University Guest House at the University of Utah, which was preparing to host the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. He has worked in hospitality accounting while earning a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism at the University of Utah. DeMill contributes to many areas of the hotel, conferences and events, and also received his Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation in 2016. He is currently working as associate director of administration at The University of Utah Guest House and Conference Center.

"I first learned of HFTP at its HITEC 2012," said DeMill. "I was fortunate to join many others who specialized in both finance and information technology. I am honored to be selected as the 2017 CHTP of the Year by an esteemed association such as HFTP."

Developed jointly by HFTP and the Educational Institute (EI) of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AH&LA), the CHTP designation is the ultimate achievement in hospitality information technology by showing a dedication to both the hospitality and technology industries. The CHTP exam was first given in 1994 at HITEC in Dallas, Texas USA. Since then, more than 400 professionals have earned the CHTP designation around the world. HFTP also administers the examination and awards the Certified Hospitality Accountant Executive (CHAE®) industry designation.

HFTP's certification programs are globally recognized for setting industry standards for hospitality finance and technology. Qualification for the exams is based on level of education and experience in the industry; student programs are also available. Active certificants have reported higher salaries and various career advancement opportunities. Becoming certified indicates and individual's commitment to professionalism, continuing education and their chosen career path.

For more information on HFTP's certification programs, contact HFTP Certification Manager Robin Bogdon at certification@hftp.org. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec/. Download the all-inclusive HITEC 2017 multi-event app from the Apple Store or Google Play – information coming available as each event nears. For the latest news, stay tuned to HFTP Connect, HFTP News, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP) and Instagram (@HFTP_HITEC).

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

Contact

Jessica Blankenship

Public Relations Manager

Send Email