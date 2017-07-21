Guestline are pleased to have selected RateGain, a leading provider of cloud-based innovative channel management and revenue optimisation solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, as a new strategic partner. As a result, users of Guestline's Rezlynx PMS will be able to access a channel management service that provides them with additional onward connections to a number of channels.

Founded in 2004 and with over 12,000 clients, RateGain supplements Guestline's distribution offering, giving hotel customers a quick and easy way to update rates and availability to a wide range of global travel sites.

James Cannon – head of commercial development at Guestline explains, "Adding RateGain to our portfolio of third party integrations allows our users the flexibility and control of connecting to additional online travel agents at the click of a button. RateGain have a proven track record in supplying properties with revenue enhancing technology and we are very pleased to incorporate this into our set of solutions."

Guestline users will also benefit from access to RateGain's suite of tools including Rate Shopper, Revenue Optimizer & Channel Manager, which can all be seamlessly integrated into their Rezlynx property management system. Comprehensive reporting for each channel complements Guestline distribution and enables advanced revenue management.

Mr.Bhanu Chopra, CEO at RateGain said, "We are really excited to partner with Guestline and look forward to offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to hotels for their revenue management needs, alongside Guestline's advanced PMS system. We are confident that with Guestline's experience & expansion, both companies will help each other grow exponentially"

For more information on RateGain and Guestline's partnership, or to register your interest in channel availability please contact a member of the team here or email enquiries@guestline.com

View Source

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email