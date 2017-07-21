Guestline partners with RateGain to deliver superior pricing and revenue optimization technology
Comprehensive reporting for each channel complements Guestline distribution and enables advanced revenue management.
Guestline are pleased to have selected RateGain, a leading provider of cloud-based innovative channel management and revenue optimisation solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, as a new strategic partner. As a result, users of Guestline's Rezlynx PMS will be able to access a channel management service that provides them with additional onward connections to a number of channels.
James Cannon – head of commercial development at Guestline explains, "Adding RateGain to our portfolio of third party integrations allows our users the flexibility and control of connecting to additional online travel agents at the click of a button. RateGain have a proven track record in supplying properties with revenue enhancing technology and we are very pleased to incorporate this into our set of solutions."
Guestline users will also benefit from access to RateGain's suite of tools including Rate Shopper, Revenue Optimizer & Channel Manager, which can all be seamlessly integrated into their Rezlynx property management system. Comprehensive reporting for each channel complements Guestline distribution and enables advanced revenue management.
Mr.Bhanu Chopra, CEO at RateGain said, "We are really excited to partner with Guestline and look forward to offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to hotels for their revenue management needs, alongside Guestline's advanced PMS system. We are confident that with Guestline's experience & expansion, both companies will help each other grow exponentially"
For more information on RateGain and Guestline's partnership, or to register your interest in channel availability please contact a member of the team here or email enquiries@guestline.com
Contact
Sophie Cartwright
Online Marketing Executive
Phone: 01743 282300
Send Email
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com