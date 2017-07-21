Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Expands Global Portfolio with Addition of 45 Hotels & Resorts
ALHI Global Sales Organization, a leader in luxury-level Meetings & Incentives solutions, now operating in 63 countries, including in the cities of London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Sydney, Rome, Tokyo, Buenos Aires & New Delhi
"We've added these 45 exceptional hotels and resorts to our distinguished portfolio in response to the demand we've been experiencing from meeting, convention and incentive professionals for more luxury-level hotels and resorts around the world," said Associated Luxury Hotels' Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. "ALHI now offers more than 250 outstanding hotel and resort options in 63 countries, with an impressive and diverse variety of destinations across North America as well as London, Tokyo, Sydney, Rome and Buenos Aires. We look forward to showcasing these terrific hotels and resorts, and their destinations, to the meetings and incentive marketplace."
Sergot added, "ALHI has long been recognized as having the very best portfolio of meeting, incentive, and convention hotels and resorts in North America for years, bar none, so we have been busy augmenting our portfolio with fantastic options abroad. These new additions are helping us expand that reputation around the world. Further, we have also planted our newest ALHI GSO officein London, as our first in Europe, just last month."
Among the exceptional new member hotels in ALHI's exclusive portfolio in Europe are the 679-room Tivoli Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark; Grand Hotel Karel V Utrecht, offering 121 rooms in Utrecht, The Netherlands; and the 394-room Royal Garden Hotel in London, United Kingdom.
New member hotels in Asia Pacific include Harbour Grand Kowloon, featuring 553 rooms in Hong Kong, China; and the 233-room Goodwood Park Hotel in Singapore, Singapore.
New options in South America range from the 314-room Panamericano Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to the 236-room Hotel Oro Verde Guayaquil in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
For more information about these new members, and any of ALHI's 250+ luxury hotels and resorts, visit alhi.com.
Meeting professionals, incentive specialists, association executives, convention/congress specialists, and business executives throughout Europe also may contact ALHI's Executive Director of Global Sales Peter Groom in ALHI's new Global Sales office in London, which opened in March. He may be reached at pgroom@alhi.com and in London at +44 (0)207 379 6793.
Contact
Karen Lamonica
PR Contact
Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208
Send Email
About ALHI, with 250 Hotels & Resorts + Alliance Members
ALHI (alhi.com), established in 1986, is the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, providing one-call local access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level hotels and resorts, collectively comprising 138,500 rooms and more than 10 million square feet of meeting space. ALHI"s distinguished portfolio features city center business hotels, exquisite resorts, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels and boutique hotels. ALHI"s portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meeting & incentive programs,and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meeting & incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide. ALHI, hired and authorized by member properties, assists meeting professionals, incentive specialists, association executives, and business executives with their meetings, conventions and incentive programs in 63 countries at no cost to the accounts.