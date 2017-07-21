ORLANDO, FL -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization (GSO) serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, has significantly expanded its global portfolio with theaddition of 45 independent luxury-level meeting & incentive-focused hotels and resorts located outside of North America. The new members were hand-selected from the membership of ALHI's sister company Worldhotels. Each hotel fits the ALHI quality requirements and specializes in hosting meetings, conventions and/or incentive programs, and are located in an attractive destination for meetings and incentive travel. The announcement of ALHI's newest member hotels and resorts was made by Associated Luxury Hotels' President and CEO Josh Lesnick.

ALHI's newly expanded portfolio means that ALHI Global Sales professionals can be the advocate for planners to explore more than 120 Meeting & Incentive hotels and resorts in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and South America, all luxury-level and upper-upscale, with one call to an ALHI Global Sales professional. This now includes 15 incremental choiceswithin Europe and 18 more exceptional hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific region. Plus, ALHI now offers eight options inAustralia, and four great hotels in South America. Appealing new destinations in the ALHI portfolio include: Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sydney, Australia; Copenhagen, Denmark; New Delhi, India; Dublin, Ireland; Rome, Italy; Tokyo, Japan; Auckland, New Zealand; Madrid, Spain; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and London, United Kingdom.

"We've added these 45 exceptional hotels and resorts to our distinguished portfolio in response to the demand we've been experiencing from meeting, convention and incentive professionals for more luxury-level hotels and resorts around the world," said Associated Luxury Hotels' Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. "ALHI now offers more than 250 outstanding hotel and resort options in 63 countries, with an impressive and diverse variety of destinations across North America as well as London, Tokyo, Sydney, Rome and Buenos Aires. We look forward to showcasing these terrific hotels and resorts, and their destinations, to the meetings and incentive marketplace."

Sergot added, "ALHI has long been recognized as having the very best portfolio of meeting, incentive, and convention hotels and resorts in North America for years, bar none, so we have been busy augmenting our portfolio with fantastic options abroad. These new additions are helping us expand that reputation around the world. Further, we have also planted our newest ALHI GSO officein London, as our first in Europe, just last month."

Among the exceptional new member hotels in ALHI's exclusive portfolio in Europe are the 679-room Tivoli Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark; Grand Hotel Karel V Utrecht, offering 121 rooms in Utrecht, The Netherlands; and the 394-room Royal Garden Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

New member hotels in Asia Pacific include Harbour Grand Kowloon, featuring 553 rooms in Hong Kong, China; and the 233-room Goodwood Park Hotel in Singapore, Singapore.

New options in South America range from the 314-room Panamericano Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to the 236-room Hotel Oro Verde Guayaquil in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

For more information about these new members, and any of ALHI's 250+ luxury hotels and resorts, visit alhi.com.

Meeting professionals, incentive specialists, association executives, convention/congress specialists, and business executives throughout Europe also may contact ALHI's Executive Director of Global Sales Peter Groom in ALHI's new Global Sales office in London, which opened in March. He may be reached at pgroom@alhi.com and in London at +44 (0)207 379 6793.

