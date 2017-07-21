W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), in partnership with Coca-Cola, today unveiled the first W Sound Suite to launch in North America at W Seattle. The private music studio, writer's room and lounge offers a retreat for musicians and producers to write and record tracks while on the road. Hotel guests are also able to get in on the fun by booking the studio to live out their rockstar dreams.

"As one of the most iconic music capitals in the world, I couldn't think of a more ideal location for our first W Sound Suite in North America than W Seattle," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "The W brand has long been synonymous with music, from the live music programming in our buzzing Living Rooms to musicians choosing to stay with us while on tour. The W Sound Suite provides the perfect professional environment for when inspiration strikes – any time, day or night, complemented by 24 hour room service, of course!"

The W Sound Suite at W Seattle follows the opening of the world's first W Sound Suite at W Bali – Seminyak last year, with additional W Sound Suites set to debut at W Hollywood and W Barcelona in the coming months. W Sound Suites are in part the brainchild of the W brand's North American Music Director, DJ White Shadow, the Chicago-based producer best known for his work with Lady Gaga. He worked with W Seattle to optimize the Sound Suite's layout and select equipment for professional use and sound quality.

"Musicians are constantly on the road, where it's difficult to find an accessible, professional-quality space to record," said DJ White Shadow. "In Seattle, a city known worldwide for its music scene, W Hotels has brought recording space to the artist, allowing them to create whenever inspiration strikes."

Under DJ White Shadow's direction, the W Sound Suite at W Seattle has been outfitted to professional specifications in a stylish, comfortable and sound-proof space, offering the latest in studio technology. In anticipation of the launch, W Hotels and Coca-Cola partnered with industry leader, Native Instruments, to outfit the Sound Suite with the latest generation of the world's leading production suite (Komplete 11), a state-of-the-art control keyboard (Komplete Kontrol S-Series), the cutting edge groove production system used by hip-hop producers around the globe (Maschine) and an all-in-one DJ system (Traktor Kontrol S8). W Hotels also worked with world-renowned audio company, Shure, to provide new SHR440 headphones, X2u microphones, KSM32/SL microphone condensers and BETA®181 microphone for the ultimate recording experience.

The W brand's longstanding global partner, Coca-Cola, has been instrumental in bringing the Sound Suite concept to life. Elements of the studio's aesthetic, envisioned by Josh Held Design, pay tribute to Coca-Cola including Coca-Cola red accents and a mural by Ames Brothers with subtle Coca-Cola references. Coca-Cola has used music to tell its brand story for over a century, bringing its campaigns into the pop culture lexicon.

"Partnering with W Hotels on Sound Suites is an exciting way for both brands to enable musicians to pursue their inspiration over an ice-cold Coca-Cola," said Joe Belliotti, Head of Global Music Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. "We're excited to bring this innovative project to the U.S. with W Seattle!"

In tandem with the debut of the latest W Sound Suite, W Seattle will offer an exclusive "Rider Menu" for Sound Suite guests, celebrating everyone's inner rock star and indulgences. Inspired by the iconic 'rider' every musician provides before a performance, this menu includes:

Make It Rain // Seattle-style hot dog with cream cheese, selection of local IPAs, house-made bourbon ice cream

Queen Bey // Bottle of Dom Perignon, champagne truffles, oysters, eye mask, fresh white florals

American Bad A$$ // PBR, red Solo cups, moonshine, fried chicken sliders, fried pickles, French fries

Mo' Money Mo' Problems // Top-shelf bar with private bartender, boozie ice cream, taro chips and chef's selection of house-made spreads (garlic humus, citrus baba ghanoush, caramelized onion jam)

All Nighter // Six pack of Coca-Cola, locally-sourced chocolate covered espresso beans, donut holes with dipping sauce & house-made salted caramels

"From Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana, to Modest Mouse and Macklemore, Seattle has been a music mecca for decades," said Richard Hill, General Manager, W Seattle. "We are excited to present local and visiting artists alike with a space to write, record and relax in the heart of downtown, steps away from legendary concert halls like Benaroya Hall and the Triple Door, where world-renowned artists perform and inspire."

For the latest sounds to come out of W Sound Suites or to book your session, visit www.wseattle.com/WSOUNDSUITE. Join the conversation with @WSeattle and #WMUSIC.

Contact

Katie Cline

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

Send Email