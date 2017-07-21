Following on from the success of 2017s TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour event in Macau in March, TOPHOTELPROJECTS looks towards Las Vegas for the second installment of its series of six day-long networking and industry events. Taking place on May 2nd at the Lucky Dragon hotel in Las Vegas, the countdown to this wonderful event is on, with only 12 days remaining until it begins. The event schedule will be much the same as the Macau event, and a series of speakers, panel discussions and prize giving will create the perfect environment within which to meet old friends and new colleagues, and of course to find out what's going on in the international hospitality industry.

TOPHOTELPROJECT's very own Rolf Schmidt will give attendees a comprehensive overview of developments in Las Vegas and the U.S. in terms of hospitality in his talk. Author and business relationship expert Robin Jay will fill us in on the importance of building profitable business connections on her talk entitled "B Face 2 Face 4 Success". Paul Breslin from Horwath HTL will share his wisdom of hospitality consulting with us, and Leiza Orcoyen from Sanchez Elia Sepra Arquitectos will coach us in design in her speech.

After lunch a panel discussion will focus on the topic of harmony in hospitality design and service. It will be moderated by Manuel Canales from The Media Group and will feature participants such as Dave Jacoby from the Lucky Dragon and David Messersmith from Gatehouse Capital. The day's final event will be the presentation of the three competitors for the Creative Spark prize, which celebrates outstanding hotel design. This time the hotels going head to head are Marriott Autograph El Paso by Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, Edgewood Tahoe by HBA San Francisco and Hotel Indigo LA Downtown by HBA Los Angeles.

Following on from the popularity of the Macau event, this is sure to be an unmissable day, so don't miss out on tickets!. Find out more at: www.thpworldtour.com or contact Head of Global Events & Conferences Kayley van der Velde (k.vandervelde@tophotelprojects.com).

