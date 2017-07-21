Condé Nast Traveler today announced the winners of its 2017 HOT LIST with 75 properties around the world recognized as the best hotel openings of the past year. Our team of editors, reporters, and photographers flew a collective 529,500 miles, slept in roughly 200 beds, and had passports stamped in more than 50 countries to select this year's winners. The HOT LIST selection process started with 675 contenders and ended with the 75 properties listed below. The winners are properties that made us giddy not just because they have onsen big enough to swim laps in, the piano where Rossini composed Tancredi, or Louise Bourgeois sculptures, but because they helped us become the kind of travelers we want to be.

"Our annual Hot List, a rigorous selection of our favorite new hotel openings of the past year, is a predictor of what properties will stand the test of time, make history, and let you reimagine how you want to live and travel," Says Pilar Guzmán in her editor's letter, "Our goal is that these properties spark the heat of early romance in the beginning, and then eventually settle into enduring love."

These 75 winning properties let us explore remote parts of New Zealand's Bay of Islands and Nicaragua's cloud forests, places that unless you were up for bivouacking were previously hard to access. They showed us a side of the Middle East that had nothing to do with boardrooms or sweating out a layover on the way to the Maldives, and they placed us in the middle of the Parisian neighborhoods that made us feel like we actually lived there.