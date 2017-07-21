Condé Nast Traveler Unveils 2017 Hot List Awards
The world's best new hotels according to Condé Nast Traveler's editors & contributors
These 75 winning properties let us explore remote parts of New Zealand's Bay of Islands and Nicaragua's cloud forests, places that unless you were up for bivouacking were previously hard to access. They showed us a side of the Middle East that had nothing to do with boardrooms or sweating out a layover on the way to the Maldives, and they placed us in the middle of the Parisian neighborhoods that made us feel like we actually lived there.
As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen's bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 3 Webby Awards in 2015. www.cntraveler.com