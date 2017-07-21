Unico 20° 87° Riviera Maya Deploys Wireless Guestroom Streaming with BeyondTV by Hotel Internet Services
All-inclusive Mexican resort caters to latest guestroom entertainment demands by allowing guests to stream content from guestroom televisions.
"As a recently opened hotel, we really wanted to ensure our competiveness by implementing services that are on par with what today's guests expect when it comes to their entertainment needs," said Jaime Garcia, Corporate IT Director at RCD Hotels which owns and operates the Unico 20° 87° Riviera Maya. "By implementing BeyondTV, our property was able to quickly and affordably provide guests with the kind of connectivity and television viewing experience that they are accustomed to at home. With a growing lack of interest in video on demand services, BeyondTV also provides us with an alternative form of interaction that better suits guest preferences, and that allows us to present promotional offerings that are of genuine interest."
With the solution now in place, property staff can ensure that all guests are aware of popular promotions such as discounts to the hotel restaurant or bar. When integrated with a property's PMS platform, BeyondTV can also determine if guests are staying with a larger group. By automatically referencing PMS data, the solution can notably detect if a group consists of individuals attending a specific event such as a wedding or business meeting, and can ensure that promotional messaging is customized accordingly. Other benefits include the ability for guests to view hotel brochures or restaurant menus on their guestroom television screen.
As a solution that seeks to offer complete convenience, properties equipped with BeyondTV can also provide guests with the ability to view hotel brochures or restaurant menus on their guestroom television screen. Hoteliers additionally have the option of allowing guests to order amenities with the click of a remote control button. With guests increasingly hesitant in visiting the front desk or picking up the phone due to their desire for a faster and more seamless form of communication, BeyondTV users can now effortlessy order room service, make restaurant reservations or rent property items alongside an array of other options that can boost their experience and satisfaction.
For more information about the full range of technology solutions available from Hotel Internet Services, please contact Lawrence George Jaffe at 866-265-7575 Ext. 720 or email marketing@hotelwifi.com.
About Hotel Internet Services, Inc.
Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, Inc. (HIS) is a full solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD Systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player, and convention services, all supported with 24x7 guest service monitoring and support. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.
HIS has deployed numerous small to large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless, and in-room entertainment solutions across the U.S. They currently maintain hundreds of properties with over 150,000 guest rooms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, HIS maintains three offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.hotelwifi.com.