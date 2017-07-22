When one wrong move drags a company's reputation through the mud, it can either act quickly to repair its image and renew itself, or succumb to more brand-bashing and other damaging consequences. How well organisations navigate in the age of the empowered – and often impatient - consumer, will determine how successful it is.

With that in mind, it is timely that the new edition Asia Connect Leadership Forum for the travel and hospitality industry is focusing on the measurable value of customer experience (CX) management, crucial role of engaged employees in delivering service excellence and how the terrible costs of bad CX can be avoided.

Hear Dr Janelle Barlow, best-selling author of A Complaint is a Gift and the opening keynote speaker at Asia Connect 2017, speak candidly on 'Branding Your Customer Service', and how bad CX can instantly cost brands millions while it takes its toll on future earnings, brand value and employee morale. Janelle will also share powerful stories of organisational transformation from her latest book, SHIFT!

"For customer experience to be at its best, it's essential for executive leadership to own and champion CX initiatives, so that various teams in the entire organisation are aligned with the company's service strategy and vision," says Christine Toguchi, managing director of MacroVision Network Pte Ltd and producer of Asia Connect.

"Delivering service excellence is a huge undertaking for any single department to manage well on its own. Ultimately, it takes a collaborative team effort to service customers well and bring the brand experience to life."

Now in its 11th year, the New Edition Asia Connect Leadership Forum will address how a holistic approach integrating marketing, human resource , sales and customer service functions is key to delivering exceptional CX.

Before customers have a chance to vent their pent-up frustrations, gain critical knowledge and practical solutions from topconsultants, professional trainers and thought leaders with expertise on CX on how to engage them and build more connected relationships.

Asia Connect 2017's Key Speakers & Knowledge Partners include:

Scott Friedman, CSP and Chief Celebration Officer at Friedman & Associates, Keynote Speaker: Celebrate! Innovative Lessons Learned in Connecting with your Customers

Mike Hampton, Ed.D. Dean of Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Florida International University, Keynote Speaker: What's Trending – The Rise of Affinity & Transformational Travel Experiences

Daniel Ord, Founder & Director, OmniTouch International, Master Trainer: Differentiating the Brand Experience – The Omni-Channel Approach

Lucas Peng, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Hospitality Solutions, Master Trainer: Lead to Peak Performance

, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Hospitality Solutions, Lisa Watson, Regional Customer Success & Commercial Business Development Lead, HP Inc, Master Trainer : Pokemon Pioneers – Innovations in Using Data to Disrupt the Customer Experience

In addition, Asia Connect is delighted with the show of support from thought leaders and leading travel brands such as AccorHotels , Fairmont, Far East Hospitality, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, Institute of Service Excellence @SMU, Marina Mandarin, Millennium Hotels, Pinpoint PR, Rainmaker, Raffles Hotel Singapore, Raffles City Hotels, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Swissotel and The Travel Corporation.

NEW FOR 2017: The Inaugural Asia Connect Customer Experience (ACCE) Tourism Awards

to recognise hospitality and tourism's 'Best of the Best' in Customer Experience Management & Employee Engagement. Entries now open until May 2, 2017. Don't miss the opportunity to share your success story and SHINE BRIGHTLY for a job well done!

Held in conjunction with the 2017 Asia Connect Leadership Forum & Networking Marketplace[C1] on May 25 & 26 in Singapore, nominations for the 2017 inaugural ACCE Tourism Awards are being accepted for:

'Best Practices & Achievements' in the following eight (8) categories:

Data-Driven Customer Acquisition Campaign Leveraging Customer Satisfaction & Feedback After-Sales Service & Customer Success Strategy Enabling a High-Impact Learning Culture Creating a Culture of Service Excellence Developing Future Leaders Omni-Channel Engagement Strategy - External Customers (End-Users) Omni-Channel Engagement Strategy - Internal Customers (Employees)

For more information on how to enter the Inaugural Asia Connect Customer Experience (ACCE) Tourism Awards, visit the MacroVision Network website at www.macrovisionnetwork.com and click on Asia Connect to download the entry form

Asia Connect Event Details:

Venue: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

Early Bird Registration fees and complimentary book Shift! by Dr Janelle Barlow now available until April 21, 2017. Register online at: http://www.cvent.com/d/cvqfk2

Strategic Partners

Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International - Asia Pacific Chapter (HSMAI) is the largest and most active travel and hospitality sales & marketing association in the world with over 7,000 members in 30 countries and 60 chapters worldwide.

is the largest and most active travel and hospitality sales & marketing association in the world with over 7,000 members in 30 countries and 60 chapters worldwide. Direct Marketing Association of Singapore (DMAS) is a non-profit trade organisation established in 1983. Its mission is to enable members to keep abreast of industry trends and best practices in Singapore and the region.

is a non-profit trade organisation established in 1983. Its mission is to enable members to keep abreast of industry trends and best practices in Singapore and the region. Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) is the umbrella body for hotels in Singapore. Its membership is made up of hotel entities which are represented by proprietors of hotels or appointed representatives. Its current membership comprises 155 hotels which accounts for more than 90% of total gazetted room count.

