104 Facts You Don’t Know About Mobile Marketing [Infographic]
Mobile marketing currently represents one of the newest forms of digital marketing present on the market. For those who do not know, it provides customers with personalised information, promoting services, goods and ideas. The technique has been regarded as any marketing activity that is conducted through a network that mobile users are constantly connected to.
In this particular infographic compiled by the team behind Website Builder, you will be able to find 104 interesting facts that you don't know about mobile marketing, including desktop vs. mobile comparisons, niches that work best, great mobile marketing techniques, but also usage, user friendliness, adoption, commerce, search and conversion stats.
