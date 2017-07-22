Press Release

With Over 3500 Rooms Under Development Across Middle East Swiss-belhotel International Has Mega Plans For ATM 2017

Swiss-Belhotel Marseilia

Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain

DUBAI – Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI), a global hotel management company with over three decades of strong track record, has a number of strategic announcements lined up for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place in Dubai from 24 to 27 April, 2017. With over 3500 rooms under development in key markets such as Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain, the group has emerged as a major player in the region's hospitality sector.

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We have more than 17 hotels under development in the Middle East, in addition to our existing properties, and some of these will be officially announced during the ATM. We are pleased to expand our footprint in the region where we have been operating, with great success for over a decade and will soon be adding exciting new destinations."

Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of over 145 hotels, resorts and projects in 23 countries and is targeting the Middle East, Africa and India region as a key growth market.

Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International's Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, stressed, "With an outstanding portfolio of globally-recognized brands, we have got an aggressive expansion strategy that is aimed at diversifying our offering in the region giving more choice to our guests with new destinations and products. Being a leading travel and tourism exhibition, Arabian Travel Market is a fantastic platform to share the news of our upcoming projects with our trade partners as well as explore and unlock new opportunities. We are truly excited to be there."

