Editorial Article20 April 2017
Content Syndication Improves a Website’s Conversion Rates
onblastblog.com
Designing and building a website is hard work. But, making a success out of it is even a bigger challenge. We’re talking here of how you can market the site effectively and boost conversion rates. Getting visitors to respond to a call of action when they are on your site is the main goal. These actions can be a purchase, signing-up for a newsletter, participating in surveys or contest or downloading apps.
One of the ways to achieve improved conversion rates is content syndication. Put simply, it is marketing your website’s content to third party sites. Syndicated content can be in the form of articles, press releases, videos, blogs, vlogs or snippets. Content syndications allows you to improve visibility and create or increase demand that can translate into concrete actions and ultimately, enhance conversion rates. However, before engaging in content syndication, it is important to identify a dependable media partner and define a clear program of action. Identifying a specific target audience is critical to ensure that you reach the best converting customers. Remember to follow-up closely when reliable leads are generated through content syndication as these will not immediately translate into sales. Here is an article that further explains the importance of boosting conversion rates.