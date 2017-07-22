The most populated state in the U.S. continues to see growth in the hotel industry in two key areas, the San Francisco Bay Area and the metropolis of Los Angeles. With 15 new hotels currently in progress, California's hotel market is set to expand over the course of this year and next. Following on from the announcement of new partnerships in the Silicon Valley by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants and a recent opening by Pendry Hotels in San Diego, both as reported by TOPHOTELNEWS, southern and northern California look set to maintain this pace of development.

Real estate in the Bay Area has skyrocketed in recent years thanks to the tech boom in Silicon Valley, making it ever more difficult for renters, but providing ample opportunity for hoteliers catering to the booming tourism and temporary accommodation market. Wine country just north of San Francisco offers a unique environment for both travelers and hoteliers alike, and the 4-star Cambria Hotel and Suites in Sonoma County will provide 137 new rooms in the idyllic Californian landscape at the start of 2019. Napa Valley too will benefit from the luxurious 5-star VieVage Resort in 2018, located on 95 acres of the history Stanly Ranch.

Los Angeles has been heralded as the new frontier of development in the U.S., as real estate prices in New York and San Francisco have been driven up. The 4-star Hilton Garden Inn El Monte is in the pre-opening stages, its 133 rooms slates to welcome guests at the end of 2017. Paramount Hotels and Resorts will be making its American debut in L.A. on the iconic Sunset Boulevard in 2020, with a futuristic design hosting 151 guest suites within the 5-star complex.

More information on Hotel Constructions in California can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

