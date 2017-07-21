Press Release

FAU Hospitality Participates in EATS

Boca Raton, FL – The hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Florida Atlantic University is proud to be participating in the FRLA Palm Beach Chapter's Education & Arts Together Showcase event (E.A.T.S). The event will take place on Tuesday April 25th, 2017 at the Marriott West Palm Beach. E.A.T.S. is a fundraising event designed to provide financial support for students enrolled in culinary and hospitality programs in the Palm Beach Public School District. The event promises to be a fun-filled evening of art, culinary delights and music.