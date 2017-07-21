Press Release20 April 2017
FAU Hospitality Participates in EATS
Boca Raton, FL – The hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Florida Atlantic University is proud to be participating in the FRLA Palm Beach Chapter's Education & Arts Together Showcase event (E.A.T.S). The event will take place on Tuesday April 25th, 2017 at the Marriott West Palm Beach. E.A.T.S. is a fundraising event designed to provide financial support for students enrolled in culinary and hospitality programs in the Palm Beach Public School District. The event promises to be a fun-filled evening of art, culinary delights and music.
During the E.A.T.S. event, scholarships will be awarded to outstanding hospitality and culinary students planning to attend college programs in the hospitality field in the fall of 2017. Additional awards will be presented to students going directly to work in the hospitality industry upon graduation. FAU's Hospitality and Tourism Management Program has enlisted the support of its own donors to provide further support for the scholarship program. "Our goal is to foster and promote lifelong education from high school to college to graduate schools and continue lifelong learning once in the workplace," said Dr. Peter Ricci, director of the Hospitality and Tourism Program at FAU.
