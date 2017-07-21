RAR Hospitality announces Q1 earnings, acquired hotels, new hires and promotions
Hotel management firm continues exponential growth across three U.S. markets
"We are proud of the company's Q1 results and we attribute our success to smart growth and service," said Robert Rauch, founder and CEO of RAR Hospitality. "The RAR brand will continue to accelerate its presence in the West Coast and we plan to expand our footprint in additional regions."
New properties to the RAR portfolio:
Hotel St. James in Downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter marks the fourth Downtown San Diego-based property managed by the company. The historic hotel, currently under the Ramada brand, was built in 1913. The Victorian-era details have been restored and preserved in the furnishings and décor of the 10-floor hotel that boasts 99 hotel rooms and four suites.
New hires to RAR Hospitality's corporate team:
Marc Francois,
previously general manager of El Cordova, has rejoined the company as Director of Business Development
RAR Hospitality proudly promoted the following senior operations employees in Southern California:
Andi Cornelius,
previously with The Keating Hotel, has been promoted to Operations Manager at the Fairfield Inn & Suites San Marcos
- Taylor Nestra, previously Catering Sales Manager at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, has been promoted to Director of Sales & Catering
- Nicholas Sanders, previously Catering Manager at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows has been promoted to Catering Sales Manager
- Ashley Descisciolo has been promoted to Catering Sales Manager at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows
New hires who joined RAR Hospitality's senior operations team in Southern California:
Jeff Milnes
has been appointed General Manager at the Holiday Inn Carlsbad & Staybridge Suites Carlsbad
- Jonathan Gerber has been appointed General Manager at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Carlsbad Beach
- Jennifer Sehwani has been appointed to the Area Assistant Director of Sales for the Holiday Inn Carlsbad, Staybridge Suites Carlsbad, Hampton Inn Carlsbad and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Carlsbad Beach
- Jeff Owens has been appointed Operations Manager at The Keating Hotel
The remarkable success that RAR Hospitality has seen throughout the years as a company continued to show through quarter one. With 24 properties currently under management, RAR will expand in its existing markets of California, Arizona and Colorado and beyond further increasing its portfolio in 2017.
About RAR Hospitality
RAR Hospitality offers the full spectrum of hospitality management services to hotel and resort owners, developers,lenders, and investors. Founded by Bob Rauch, the “Hotel Guru,” RAR Hospitality is headquartered in San Diego and has a hotel presence in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado. RAR’s clients include boutique, branded, and independent hotels. With more than two decades of experience delivering expert services and oversight to hoteliers, developers, and hospitality finance professionals, RAR is one of the industry’s most trusted and respected names. For more information, visit RARHospitality.com.