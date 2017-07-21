San Diego – Southern California hotel management group, RAR Hospitality, proudly announced today that the company has concluded Q1 with over 900 employees, 24 properties and $100 million in revenue. RAR recorded 33% growth in properties and employees from the same quarter last year.

The company added one new addition to its management portfolio in the first quarter, with plans to acquire several more during the coming year. RAR will also open its ground up project, Fairfield Inn & Suites San Diego North/San Marcos during Q2. The growth has led to employee expansion as well as several promotions within the company.

"We are proud of the company's Q1 results and we attribute our success to smart growth and service," said Robert Rauch, founder and CEO of RAR Hospitality. "The RAR brand will continue to accelerate its presence in the West Coast and we plan to expand our footprint in additional regions."

New properties to the RAR portfolio:

Hotel St. James in Downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter marks the fourth Downtown San Diego-based property managed by the company. The historic hotel, currently under the Ramada brand, was built in 1913. The Victorian-era details have been restored and preserved in the furnishings and décor of the 10-floor hotel that boasts 99 hotel rooms and four suites.

New hires to RAR Hospitality's corporate team:

Marc Francois,

previously general manager of El Cordova, has rejoined the company as Director of Business Development

RAR Hospitality proudly promoted the following senior operations employees in Southern California:

New hires who joined RAR Hospitality's senior operations team in Southern California:

The remarkable success that RAR Hospitality has seen throughout the years as a company continued to show through quarter one. With 24 properties currently under management, RAR will expand in its existing markets of California, Arizona and Colorado and beyond further increasing its portfolio in 2017.

RAR Hospitality is located at 10840 Thornmint Road #110, San Diego. For more information, please visit www.RARHospitality.com or call (858) 239-1800.

