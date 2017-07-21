ATLANTA -- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announces the opening of the new-build 153-room Holiday Inn® Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel in Bellingham, Washington. The hotel, which is located steps away from Bellingham International Airport, is the first Holiday Inn property to open featuring the brand's new H4 design, which was developed in collaboration with Holiday Inn hotel owners and frequent guests to meet the changing needs of modern leisure and business travelers.

Eric Lent, Vice President, Holiday Inn® and Crowne Plaza® Brands, The Americas, IHG said: "Since its inception more than 60 years ago, the Holiday Inn brand has been a part of countless memorable experiences for travelers the world over. It's important for a brand with as much history as Holiday Inn to continually reinvent itself in order to maintain its place in the hearts and minds of guests. With H4, we've once again raised the expectation of what a great hotel stay can be, and we are thrilled to welcome the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham to the IHG family as the first of many properties to come featuring this innovative new design."

The Holiday Inn brand's H4 guest room design is a flexible solution that adapts to each guests' individual needs as they change throughout their stay, allowing them to work or relax wherever and however they want and truly make the space their own. As part of the design, the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel features:

A Welcome Nook serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug in their devices – much like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home.

serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug in their devices – much like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home. An entirely new room type, the King Bed with Comfort Hideaway, features a trundle-type bed which doubles as a sofa during the day and can pull out into two twin beds at night. The room design is ideal for both business travelers, serving as a separate place to work or relax and unwind, and families with kids and teens, giving each member of the family a comfortable place to sleep and play.

the features a trundle-type bed which doubles as a sofa during the day and can pull out into two twin beds at night. The room design is ideal for both business travelers, serving as a separate place to work or relax and unwind, and families with kids and teens, giving each member of the family a comfortable place to sleep and play. A new Moveable Desk and more than five dedicated points of power throughout the room were designed with today's travelers in mind, giving them the ability to work and play anywhere in the room.

Ragan Humphrey, General Manager, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham said: "We can't wait to welcome guests traveling to the beautiful Pacific Northwest to the new Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham. With wonderfully designed rooms, spacious public areas and state of the art conference facilities, we have everything covered whatever the reason travelers stay. We are confident that our hotel will quickly become a favorite choice of leisure and business travelers visiting the area."

Holiday Inn hotels are designed to provide a welcoming and sociable environment for business travelers spending time away from home. Amenities including free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel through IHG® Connect, an onsite business center, 7,800 square feet of meeting space with capacity for more than 785 people, and convenient open public areas ideal for collaboration or post-meeting relaxation help travelers stay productive and accomplish their goals in a warm and social atmosphere, making business travel about more than just work.

Additional amenities at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel include an indoor saline pool with steam room and sauna as well as a fully-equipped fitness center. Guests can also enjoy a drink or meal at the northwater restaurant, which offers a comfortable, casual setting to enjoy Pacific Northwest cuisine at its finest. The menu boasts a variety of seasonal favorites, including Ginger Shrimp Louie, Stuffed Rib Cap Steak and Saffron Shrimp Risotto, made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. As always at Holiday Inn hotels, kids 12 and younger eat free when ordering from the kids' menu in the hotel restaurant and accompanied by a dining adult.

The hotel, located at 4260 Mitchell Way is owned by Bellingham HI, LLC and managed by Hotel Services Group, LLC. The Holiday Inn brand is part of IHG's diverse family of brands in nearly 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG family of brands means that its hotels can meet guests' needs whatever the occasion – whether an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Holiday Inn brand participates in IHG® Rewards Club. The industry's first and largest hotel rewards program is free, and guests can enroll at IHGRewardsClub.com, by downloading the IHG® App, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of any of IHG's nearly 5,200 hotels worldwide. The hotel also participates in IHG Green Engage® and offers unique programs to ensure sustainability.