Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) recently launched the newly updated Certified Hospitality Accountant Executive (CHAE®) certification exam. The new CHAE exam is now available for applicants, and was designed to give applicants the ability to utilize their financial knowledge and skills acquired. The CHAE Application is available for download on the HFTP website, and the policy and procedures includes detailed information on the application process and the requirements necessary to sit for the exam. The CHAE is a hospitality-specific designation which shows both a dedication to hospitality and accounting.

The new CHAE exam now has four sections instead of five as was in the previous exam. The new exam features a more global finance focus, and is based on experiential learning from financial knowledge and skills acquired. Exam questions focus on financial accounting, managerial accounting, ethics, fraud, internal controls and general questions. Updated features also include an ethics and CHAE policies and procedures section. As an added benefit to those interested in hospitality certification, HFTP will conduct a CHAE webinar review series in May 2017. Also, exam review topics can be found on PineappleSearch.com, and revamped review slides can be found here on the HFTP website.

"HFTP certification indicates an individual's commitment to professionalism, continuing education and their chosen career path," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "Certification can help hospitality professionals elevate their knowledge and skill as well as demonstrate superior industry performance."

HFTP currently offers two hospitality-specific certifications: the Certified Hospitality Accountant Executive (CHAE®) and the Certified Hospitality Technology Professional (CHTP®). HFTP's certification programs are globally recognized for setting industry standards for hospitality finance and technology. Active certificants have reported higher salaries in the 2016 HFTP Compensation & Benefits Survey conducted by the HFTP Americas Research Center. HFTP offers the only designations for finance and technology professionals who are working in the hospitality industry. Qualification for the exams is based on level of education and experience in the industry; student programs are also available.

To learn more about the updated CHAE exam click here. For more information on HFTP's certification programs, contact HFTP Certification Manager Robin Bogdon at certification@hftp.org.

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

