Newest Premier Gaming and Entertainment Destination ilani Set to Open using InvoTech Uniform Management System
InvoTech Uniform System Reduces Labor Expense, Automates Tracking for Staff of 1,000
"The system has proved to be an asset through the years at our other properties, so implementing a similar system to establish organization and accountability in our uniform department was an easy decision. The system is easy to use for all team members and the installation and training team were very professional" -Taylor Morelli, Procurement Director for ilani.
The system includes an electronic signature capture terminal that records each employee's signature when uniforms are assigned. This increases accountability for the uniform department and creates a paperless "green" system. InvoTech's Uniform System will manage ilani's uniform inventory for its over 1,000 team members working in ilani 368,000 total square feet facility which includes 100,000 square feet of gaming space with 2,500 slots and 75 gaming tables; 15 different restaurants, bars and retail outlets; and a 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue hosting nationally recognized performances. ilani will open its doors to the public on April 24th at 10:00AM.
Oswald Lares, InvoTech director of sales, said, "InvoTech customers see an ROI in the first year by eliminating losses, monitoring laundry bills and reducing purchases. The InvoTech Uniform System instantly provides additional savings through increased efficiency. More than 500 properties worldwide rely on InvoTech's Uniform System to increase profitability through more efficient operations and processes."
InvoTech's clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems, Inc. increases profitability for clients. It is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms and linens, and for laundry and security operations. Served markets include hospitality, healthcare, cleanroom, commercial laundry, and amusement industries worldwide. InvoTech products deliver vital information that establishes ultimate control and total accountability. InvoTech solutions are reliable and easy to use. They streamline operations and improve service levels with reduced labor and operating expenses. InvoTech provides 100% of its system support and product development in-house. The firm"s trusted staff averages 10 years of reliable technical experience, knowledge of methodologies, and industry depth. InvoTech is a Microsoft Certified Partner that evolves technology-based solutions regularly based on client- and staff-driven innovations. The company is rooted in a culture that emphasizes long-term client relationships and superior customer service. For more information, please visit www.InvoTech.com.