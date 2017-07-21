InvoTech Systems Inc. announces the recent implementation of its Uniform System at ilani, Washington's newest premier gaming and entertainment destination. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at ilani manages the uniform inventory for over 1,000 employees. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.

InvoTech's Uniform System establishes uniform inventory and has extensive reporting capabilities to determine and forecast appropriate uniform purchases. The system provides significant cost saving benefits by eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry expenses and labor costs. Uniform cleaning costs are entered into InvoTech and reports may be quickly generated to audit laundry expenses to update budgets.

"The system has proved to be an asset through the years at our other properties, so implementing a similar system to establish organization and accountability in our uniform department was an easy decision. The system is easy to use for all team members and the installation and training team were very professional" -Taylor Morelli, Procurement Director for ilani.

The system includes an electronic signature capture terminal that records each employee's signature when uniforms are assigned. This increases accountability for the uniform department and creates a paperless "green" system. InvoTech's Uniform System will manage ilani's uniform inventory for its over 1,000 team members working in ilani 368,000 total square feet facility which includes 100,000 square feet of gaming space with 2,500 slots and 75 gaming tables; 15 different restaurants, bars and retail outlets; and a 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue hosting nationally recognized performances. ilani will open its doors to the public on April 24th at 10:00AM.

Oswald Lares, InvoTech director of sales, said, "InvoTech customers see an ROI in the first year by eliminating losses, monitoring laundry bills and reducing purchases. The InvoTech Uniform System instantly provides additional savings through increased efficiency. More than 500 properties worldwide rely on InvoTech's Uniform System to increase profitability through more efficient operations and processes."

InvoTech's clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.

Contact

Oswald Lares

Director of Sales & Marketing

Send Email