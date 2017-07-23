External Article

The nose knows: Hotel scents are no accident

bostonglobe.com

The next time you enter a hotel and are greeted with a whiff of something unfamiliar — fresh, addictive, or delicious — know that it’s likely intentional. It’s not there to mask something less savory. Or to lure guests into a gift shop where it can be purchased as an 8 oz. poured candle. (Though that may also occur.) Instead, the scent is said to be there to evoke a feeling, awaken the senses, and to, above all else, create the impression that staying in this particular hotel is an experience like no other.