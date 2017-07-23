Guestline has seen an influx of independent hotels opting for their ever-popular hospitality technology services and solutions. Specialising in property management, channel distribution and digital marketing solutions for the hospitality industry, and with over 25 years' experience in the marketplace, Guestline are demonstrating a clear ROI for a wide selection of properties.

Amongst other wins for the company, over 50 independently owned and operated hotels have opted for Guestline's cloud hosted suite of products over the last 3 months. These are all designed to streamline operations, increase efficiencies and have been developed to optimise revenue generation for properties selecting Guestline.

These have ranged from 15 to 150 bedroomed properties, with Rezlynx proving to be a scalable solution that meets the needs of many of today's hoteliers. With swift reservations inputting, full integration with a wide range of hospitality-focussed third party applications and with dedicated account managers, Guestline is a comprehensive solution for many properties of all sizes.

One of the recent additions to the Rezlynx portfolio includes The Corner House Hotel in Surrey. John Davis, Hotel Manager at The Corner House Hotel explains, "We are a unique operation, small and bespoke, so having a training schedule didn't work for us, but this didn't faze the Guestline team at all. They were flexible and fitted in with our needs, grabbing an hour or two with various staff when we could get them in, sometimes at a moment's notice. The training team at Guestline are extremely friendly and understand the needs and challenges we faced."

Another property to embrace Guestline's solutions is Matfen Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa winner of Large Hotel of the Year 2015 at the Visit England Awards. Matfen Hall Hotel opted for Guestline's cloud hosted property management system, Rezlynx,alongside the extensive distribution and PCI solutions.

Sarah Barber - Sales & Marketing Director at Matfen Hall Hotel

said "The training team at Guestline delivered exceptional service to us during the switchover. Preparation ensured the process was seamless and a great success. Rezlynx gives us the flexibility to manage the property off-site, allows access to detailed reporting and gives the reassurance of intuitive, next generation technology.

Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline said" We are continuously developing our software offering and keep our clients up to date with the latest innovations whilst supplying complimentary updates on a regular basis. Our commitment to clients and extensive experience within the hospitality market place makes Guestline a trusted provider of revenue generating solutions as we continue to deliver cutting edge technology to independent hotels."

To arrange a demonstration of Guestline's solutions which include property management. distribution, digital marketing and EPoS contact a member of the team here.

