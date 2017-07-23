Tourico Holidays Reports Middle East Hotel Room Nights Double in 2017
Middle East Hotel Industry Shows Promising Growth, Reduced Cancellations, as Tourico Increases Regional Involvement
"Over the past several years, it's become obvious – the Middle Eastern hotel industry is booming," said Ala Andriuta, the Product Director of the Middle East for Tourico Holidays. "Hotel room nights are up, key source markets such as China and the U.S. continue to increase their demand for the region, hotel cancellation rates are down 45 percent in 2017, and Middle Easterners are booking more hotel nights than ever."
Tourico Holidays recently moved into a new facility in Business Bay, Dubai - relocating its Middle Eastern experts that were previously stationed in Europe and United States to a local office. Since the move in November 2016, Tourico has increased its partner portfolio by over 40 percent – adding distribution clients like Al Tayyar Travel Group in Saudi Arabia, Atlas Travels in Turkey, and Satguru Travel in Dubai.
The company has also just partnered with key supplier Address Hotels + Resorts, a globally recognized luxury lifestyle brand in Dubai. Tourico will now work with Address Hotels + Resorts to sell rooms at its award-winning properties, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Address Boulevard and Palace Downtown.
Year-over-year bookings of pre-purchased hotel rooms, or "ExclusiveDeals", have increased by more than 150 percent in the Middle East in 2017, as well. Over 20 years ago, Tourico pioneered the practice of purchasing room blocks on a massive scale, and today, the strategy is a key component to the company's growth in the Middle East market.
"Adding local employees and a full sales force in Dubai has allowed us to increase our Middle East partner portfolio, but it's also been vital in supporting those partners and ensuring we're developing close, longstanding relationships," said Sham Ganiwalla, the Regional Director of Sales in the Middle East for Tourico Holidays. "The room nights influx, cancellation improvements, and distribution of our ExclusiveDeal properties are three figures we're very proud of."
About Tourico Holidays
Tourico Holidays is a leading global travel distribution company that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights, cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more. Tourico Holidays works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory to 2,500 clients in 95 countries using proprietary technology.