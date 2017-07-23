NEW YORK -- Park Hyatt New York, the global flagship property of the Park Hyatt Brand, is proud to unveil the acquisition of Swarm Study / XI, anchoring the hotel's existing collection of 350 gallery-worthy pieces, including 10 specially commissioned for the property. The installation of Swarm Study / XI, located in Bevy, the property's signature restaurant, marks Park Hyatt New York's continued dedication to premier contemporary art and the brand's commitment to offering guests a thoughtful, extraordinary hospitality experience.

VISTO Images, a boutique art consultancy, was tasked to commission a unique work of art that would embody the spirit of Bevy and complete the property's art collection. Random International, the artist collective best known for its immersive Rain Room,was selected to create Swarm Study / XI for Park Hyatt New York. As Alex Toledano, President of VISTO Images, explains, "The collection needed a remarkable, captivating piece as its keystone. For it to be Random International's first publicly displayed piece in New York, after the incredible success of Rain Room, their installation at MoMA, is a perfect fit for both the artists and the property."

In Swarm Study / XI a myriad of individual elements work together to create illuminated, symphonic behavior in motion.This philosophy resonates with Park Hyatt New York's mission, every level of service coming together – both in front of and behind the scenes – to make every guest's experience memorable. Swarm Study / XI is perfectly attuned to the property's daily rhythms – its behaviors take into account everything from mealtimes, to arrival and departure patterns, to the changing seasons, sunrise and sunset times.

Random International's ongoing series of Swarm Studies were originally inspired by murmurations of starlings, flocks of small birds that fly together in constantly changing, fluid patterns through the sky. The artists set out to simulate this natural, flocking behavior, embodied in light, three-dimensionally. The work bridges the gap between technology, the built environment, the natural environment, and the human body. Swarm Studies do not run pre-scripted animations; rather, they are conceived as habitats for something akin to a living organism, where fluctuation and chance are always at play.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Swarm Study / XI to Park Hyatt New York's existing portfolio of art, serving as the anchor to our collection," stated Peter Roth, Area Vice President and General Manager, Park Hyatt New York. "The sculpture not only speaks strongly to our dedication to offering our guests a world-class experience but also our passion for premier contemporary art."

About Random International

Random International is a collaborative studio for experimental practice within contemporary art. Founded in 2005 by Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass, the studio now includes a larger team in London and Berlin. Questioning aspects of identity and autonomy in the post-digital age, Random International's work invites active participation. Rain Room—a large-scale environment of continual, responsive rainfall—has been exhibited at LACMA, Yuz Museum, MoMA, and Barbican. Recent solo presentations of Random International have taken place at Lunds konsthall, Sweden, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Paris, and Pace Gallery, New York. Their work is in the collections of MoMA, LACMA, Sharjah Art Foundation and the V&A.

