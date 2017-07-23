Park Hyatt New York Announces Acquisition Of Swarm Study / Xi, Anchoring Hotel’s Unrivaled Art Collection
In Swarm Study / XI a myriad of individual elements work together to create illuminated, symphonic behavior in motion.This philosophy resonates with Park Hyatt New York's mission, every level of service coming together – both in front of and behind the scenes – to make every guest's experience memorable. Swarm Study / XI is perfectly attuned to the property's daily rhythms – its behaviors take into account everything from mealtimes, to arrival and departure patterns, to the changing seasons, sunrise and sunset times.
Random International's ongoing series of Swarm Studies were originally inspired by murmurations of starlings, flocks of small birds that fly together in constantly changing, fluid patterns through the sky. The artists set out to simulate this natural, flocking behavior, embodied in light, three-dimensionally. The work bridges the gap between technology, the built environment, the natural environment, and the human body. Swarm Studies do not run pre-scripted animations; rather, they are conceived as habitats for something akin to a living organism, where fluctuation and chance are always at play.
"Our team is thrilled to welcome Swarm Study / XI to Park Hyatt New York's existing portfolio of art, serving as the anchor to our collection," stated Peter Roth, Area Vice President and General Manager, Park Hyatt New York. "The sculpture not only speaks strongly to our dedication to offering our guests a world-class experience but also our passion for premier contemporary art."
About Random International
Random International is a collaborative studio for experimental practice within contemporary art. Founded in 2005 by Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass, the studio now includes a larger team in London and Berlin. Questioning aspects of identity and autonomy in the post-digital age, Random International's work invites active participation. Rain Room—a large-scale environment of continual, responsive rainfall—has been exhibited at LACMA, Yuz Museum, MoMA, and Barbican. Recent solo presentations of Random International have taken place at Lunds konsthall, Sweden, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Paris, and Pace Gallery, New York. Their work is in the collections of MoMA, LACMA, Sharjah Art Foundation and the V&A.
