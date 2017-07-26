Dorsett Hospitality International Reveals Plans to Transform Shepherd’s Bush Palladium
The development will benefit from the facilities of Dorsett Shepherds Bush hotel, which includes the popular bar 'Jin' in the hotel's golden atrium, extensive meeting space, a gym and spa, as well as two restaurants – Pictures and Bib Gourmand recognised Shikumen.
John Connolly, Head of UK Development at Far East Consortium, parent company of Dorsett Hospitality International, said: "We are delighted to have obtained planning permission to transform the former Walkabout pub into desirable serviced apartments. The building is steeped in history and has played a pivotal role in the history of Shepherd's Bush. We are proud to be able to restore its original details, most of which are covered up at present. The new building pays homage to its past but also gives it a future for many to enjoy for years to come."
The development of the Shepherd's Bush Palladium marks an exciting period of expansion for Dorsett Hospitality International in London as the company continues to expand its hotel portfolio in selected strategic regions in the United Kingdom and Europe. Dorsett Hospitality International launched its first London hotel, the 317-bedroom Dorsett Shepherds Bush in 2014 and will soon open its second hotel, the 267-bedroom Dorsett City in Aldgate.
Area General Manager of Dorsett Shepherds Bush and the soon to launch Dorsett City, Hilary Cross, will oversee the Shepherd's Bush Palladium developments and commented, "It is a very exciting time for Dorsett in London and as Dorsett Shepherds Bush approaches its third anniversary, this is a timely opportunity to enhance our existing offering and experiences we provide our guests."
Dorsett Hospitality International
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Dorsett Hospitality International has three brands under its umbrella ….the upscale and midscale Dorsett Hotels & Resorts and d.Collection comprising a range of charismatic boutique hotels; and the value-led Silka Hotels. The group currently owns and manages 32 hotels in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom; including eight more openings within the next couple of years in Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and United Kingdom. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit:www.dorsett.com