Mantra Group Partners With Globally-celebrated Sudirman Cup
Immensely popular in its birthplace of Asia, badminton is considered the fastest competitive racket sport in the world.
The Cup will be held at the newly constructed Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre in Carrara - the official 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Badminton precinct.
Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said it's a great feat for the Gold Coast to host the Sudirman Cup as it will encourage other international sporting codes to host events in the city.
"Not only will this event see more than 1,500 participants from 32 countries arrive on the Gold Coast, it will also be watched by more than 500 million households globally and will drive international and domestic visitor nights," said Mr East.
"Badminton is the world's second most popular sport, just behind soccer, and hosting the Sudirman Cup is an excellent way for the Gold Coast to showcase its offering as a world-class sporting and events destination."
Badminton Australia Board Member and Tournament Director Loke-Poh Wong said it's the first time a world badminton championship of this scale has been awarded to the Oceania region.
"The Gold Coast was the winning host city following a world-wide bidding process," said Mr Wong.
"The event organising committee is proud to be partnered with Mantra Group to provide accommodation for participants involved with the 2017 Total BWF Sudirman Cup 2017."
To find out more about the Sudirman Cup, visit www.sudirmancup.com.au.
About Mantra Group
Mantra Group is the leading Australian-based hotel and resort operator. Mantra Group"s portfolio consists of 128 properties with more than 21,000 rooms in properties under management, across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii. Operating three well-known and trusted brands – Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree - MantraGroup operates the second largest network of accommodation properties in Australia (by room number). The Group is positioned to offer both leisure and business style accommodation ranging from full-service city hotels and self-contained apartments to luxury resorts and retreats. The Group successfully listed on the ASX in June 2014 and in its first year as a public company was elevated to the ASX 200:
www.mantragroup.com.au; www.peppers.com.au; www.mantra.com.au; www.breakfree.com.au