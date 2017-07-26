Mantra Group has partnered with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to become the Official Accommodation Partner for the 2017 Total BWF Sudirman Cup, the world mixed badminton team championships, held on the Gold Coast from 21 to 28 May, 2017.

As part of the partnership, two of the Group's popular Surfers Paradise properties, Mantra on View Hotel (pictured) and Mantra Towers of Chevron, will transform into event hubs for the many athletes, teams and event officials staying there.

Immensely popular in its birthplace of Asia, badminton is considered the fastest competitive racket sport in the world.

The Cup will be held at the newly constructed Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre in Carrara - the official 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Badminton precinct.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said it's a great feat for the Gold Coast to host the Sudirman Cup as it will encourage other international sporting codes to host events in the city.

"Not only will this event see more than 1,500 participants from 32 countries arrive on the Gold Coast, it will also be watched by more than 500 million households globally and will drive international and domestic visitor nights," said Mr East.

"Badminton is the world's second most popular sport, just behind soccer, and hosting the Sudirman Cup is an excellent way for the Gold Coast to showcase its offering as a world-class sporting and events destination."

Badminton Australia Board Member and Tournament Director Loke-Poh Wong said it's the first time a world badminton championship of this scale has been awarded to the Oceania region.

"The Gold Coast was the winning host city following a world-wide bidding process," said Mr Wong.

"The event organising committee is proud to be partnered with Mantra Group to provide accommodation for participants involved with the 2017 Total BWF Sudirman Cup 2017."

To find out more about the Sudirman Cup, visit www.sudirmancup.com.au.

