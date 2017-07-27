London – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it will implement its cloud-based Revenue Strategy application, GameChanger, and Revenue Intelligence solution, ScoreBoard, for First Central Hotel Suites, a leading hotel in the heart of Dubai. Under the agreement, Duetto will provide the property with unprecedented market intelligence, the benefits of Open Pricing, and the ability to fully optimize revenue and easily analyze property performance. The partnership is Duetto's first in the vibrant Dubai hospitality market and in the Middle East.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with First Central Hotel Suites," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "Our GameChanger application will help First Central scale quickly by implementing a Revenue Strategy with optimal pricing and distribution management. ScoreBoard adds the ability to understand property performance and make more efficient operational decisions. We are excited to partner with First Central Hotel Suites, as we continue our expansion in key markets around the world."

By adopting Open Pricing, the core element of Duetto's GameChanger application, the property will now be able yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity and forecast unconstrained demand. Duetto's recent integration with the Protel Air PMS will help First Central maximize its use of GameChanger, ScoreBoard and the hotel's full tech stack.

"First Central Hotel Suites provides not only a superior guest experience, but also the benefits of the latest in technology for its customers, partners and associates" said Mariano Faz, head of asset management at The First Group, which owns the hotel. "We are in a very competitive market, and Duetto brings us the benefits of Open Pricing and the ability to forecast demand, better understand our customers and build direct bookings."

Ammar Kanaan, group general manager for Central Hotels, and Wael ElBehi, First Central's general manager, added: "We are pleased to be working with Duetto, which brings an altogether new and innovative approach to Revenue Strategy. We look forward to a great working relationship in the years ahead."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, including GameChanger and ScoreBoard.

A bout Duetto

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More than 1,500 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications.

About First Central Hotel Suites

First Central Hotel Suites is centrally located in Dubai, and equipped with 524 modern apartments that boast contemporary finishes and an enticing cozy ambiance, providing every guest the ultimate comfort and respite.

The hotel offers a wide range of leisure and business amenities including a business centre, a travel desk, a serene rooftop pool, a well-equipped gym and recreational facilities.

