DUBAI, UAE – Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Emaar Properties, unveiled six new hotel projects as part of its regional and international expansion plans, at the Arabian Travel Market 2017.

These projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Egypt add to a portfolio of upcoming properties under the Group's three hotel brands - the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts, the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts, and the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels.

With 10 operational hotels and three serviced residences, Emaar Hospitality Group now has a pipeline of 26 upcoming projects, a testament to its home-grown competencies and its strategy to operate hotels in key locations in high-growth markets.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said the expansion is underpinned by a commitment to deliver superior guest experiences through distinctively branded properties in key markets globally. "We are marking our tenth year of operation, and we have established our reputation as a home-grown Dubai hospitality group with a fast-growing international footprint. The upcoming properties highlight our competencies in delivering guest-centric lifestyle experiences."

Emaar Hospitality Group's new projects include Address Dubai Creek Harbour and Address Residences Dubai Creek Harbour within Dubai Creek Harbour, the 6 sq km mega-development anchored by the iconic new Tower, designed by Santiago Calatrava.

Also new are Address Marassi Beach Resort and Address Residences Marassi Beach Resort, part of the beachfront Marassi master-planned development in Egypt. The brand has already signed a contract to operate Address Marassi Golf Resort + Spa in the same master-development. These add to the upcoming projects of Address Hotels + Resorts in Dubai, Fujairah, Bahrain and Turkey.

New projects under Vida Hotels and Resorts are: Vida Dubai Creek Harbour, Vida Dubai Marina and Vida Residences Dubai Marina. The brand also expands to Abu Dhabi with Vida Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi and Vida Residences Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi, for Aldar Properties. Having expanded to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Vida Hotels and Resorts is strengthening its international portfolio with Vida Marassi Marina and Vida Residences Marassi Marina in Egypt.

Emaar Hospitality Group plans to expand its footprint to high-growth markets as well as gateway cities such as India and China, and other global gateway cities for the group.

