Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils 6 New Hotel Projects in the UAE and Global Markets at Arabian Travel Market 2017
With 10 operational hotels and three serviced residences, Emaar Hospitality Group now has a pipeline of 26 upcoming projects, a testament to its home-grown competencies and its strategy to operate hotels in key locations in high-growth markets.
Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said the expansion is underpinned by a commitment to deliver superior guest experiences through distinctively branded properties in key markets globally. "We are marking our tenth year of operation, and we have established our reputation as a home-grown Dubai hospitality group with a fast-growing international footprint. The upcoming properties highlight our competencies in delivering guest-centric lifestyle experiences."
Emaar Hospitality Group's new projects include Address Dubai Creek Harbour and Address Residences Dubai Creek Harbour within Dubai Creek Harbour, the 6 sq km mega-development anchored by the iconic new Tower, designed by Santiago Calatrava.
Also new are Address Marassi Beach Resort and Address Residences Marassi Beach Resort, part of the beachfront Marassi master-planned development in Egypt. The brand has already signed a contract to operate Address Marassi Golf Resort + Spa in the same master-development. These add to the upcoming projects of Address Hotels + Resorts in Dubai, Fujairah, Bahrain and Turkey.
New projects under Vida Hotels and Resorts are: Vida Dubai Creek Harbour, Vida Dubai Marina and Vida Residences Dubai Marina. The brand also expands to Abu Dhabi with Vida Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi and Vida Residences Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi, for Aldar Properties. Having expanded to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Vida Hotels and Resorts is strengthening its international portfolio with Vida Marassi Marina and Vida Residences Marassi Marina in Egypt.
Emaar Hospitality Group plans to expand its footprint to high-growth markets as well as gateway cities such as India and China, and other global gateway cities for the group.
About Emaar Hospitality Group:
Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, which manages Emaar's hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of hospitality assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, lifestyle dining outlets and the Dubai Marina Yacht Club.
The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. Vida Hotels and Resorts, a brand under Emaar Hospitality Group, is a refreshingly different hotel concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. Manzil Downtown Dubai, managed by Vida Hotels and Resorts, which marked its opening in 2015, is defined by its contemporary Arabesque design elements and elegant décor that embodies the region's cultural identity, and a diversity of culinary choices resonating the flavours of the Arab world. Rove Hotels, a new generation hotel brand targeting the fast-growing segment of value-conscious leisure and business travellers, is being developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. The new brand featuring an innovative authentic style will offer complete functionality, comfort and effortless service, defining its niche as the 'best value' hotels in Dubai.
Emaar Hospitality Group manages a number of food and beverage venues across its hotel and leisure portfolio, and has expanded into the management of independent restaurants.