Having an abundance of construction projects in the global hospitality industry is generally considered a good sign for hoteliers. It means that business is good, people are travelling, the industry is thriving, and the supply simply needs to step up to meet increasingly outsized demand.

However, some of the byproducts of a surge in new hotel construction are not as desirable as the surge itself. Take, for example, the issue of skilled labor. In order to build the luxury hotels called for a by a robust construction pipeline, skilled labors often end up being in high demand. This demand for their services allows them to increase their wages throughout the world, which then turns labor into a more substantial expenditure for those investing in new hotel construction projects.

As a result, many hotel developers are now working to offset the rising costs of skill construction labor amid a post-global recession building boom. Prices for the raw materials needed to build, meanwhile, have managed to stay relatively reasonable, growing at a steady rate in recent years. The skilled labor shortage, however, has led to a surge in that area.

Why is this happening? Put simply, it's just supply and demand. The recession in 2008 put a hold on many construction projects, but with that sag further and further behind us, building has resumed in a big way. It's become so healthy, in fact, that there just aren't enough skilled and qualified workers to divide evenly among all projects. The cost of labor is directly proportional to this demand. That being said, it stands to reason that as the economy improves, the cost of labor will begin rising.

It's also not just hotel construction that's taking up skilled construction labor. Large municipal and corporate projects, as well as seasonal needs, also eat into the supply of worker to satisfy the demands of an increasingly robust global hospitality construction pipeline.

Some areas of the world have also been hit harder than others, with things like hurricanes, blizzards and other natural setbacks drawing out construction timelines and tying up skilled workers longer than originally projected when construction first began. Also, one major project can lead to a major increase in construction costs. In cities that are building major stadium projects, the local construction labor market can see as much as an immediate 15 percent uptick in how much skilled labor costs, sometimes even higher.

So far, these costs have not proven prohibitive to hotel development. They have, however, made it difficult to plan, and that is unpleasant reality for many in the global hospitality industry, where supply and demand are largely contingent on projects for coming seasons, years and, of course, quarters.

