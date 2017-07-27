Kenya's idyllic coastline has seen tourism numbers swell over the Easter weekend, mainly thanks to local visitors taking advantage of the ongoing school holidays. The East African country's coast beckons tourists not only from Kenya, but also from neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi and the faraway shores of China and Korea, all flocking to Kenya's pristine white beaches and the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Kenya benefits from 536 km of beautiful coastline and has long been a desirable destination for those charmed by age-old tales of traders and sailors arriving to the continent.

Hotels in the area have reported booking numbers from between 70% and 95% over the Easter weekend, with reservations by Kenyan natives racking up an impressive average of 80% of the total number of bookings. These locals are assumed to hail from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Thika. Wafula Waswa, manager of the Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa, was delighted to report that his hotel was fully booked over Easter, and claimed that this was due to Mombasa's increased safety. Imtyaz Mirza from the Pride Inn Beach Resort said 95% of his rooms were booked, but expected this number to reach 100% with last minute bookings in the run up to the weekend. Resorts in Diani beach, including the Baobab Beach Resort, were also booked to capacity, with one hotel manager citing Kenya's warm coastal climate as an escape from cooler climes in Europe as one reason for the area's current popularity.

