NEW YORK – M&R Hotel Management today announced the appointment of Fran Ramos as general manager of the 88-room Comfort Inn Midtown West at 548 West 48th St., where she has been assistant general manager since 2015.

Ramos, a nine-year hospitality industry veteran who has managed hotels around New York state, will oversee the hotel's operations, sales, marketing, security, maintenance, housekeeping and accounting.

Ramos joined M&R Hotel Management in 2014 as part of the preopening team of the Holiday Inn Staten Island before moving to the Comfort Inn. She served in a variety of roles at the Hotel Utica in New York in 2013, including front desk agent, auditor and sales assistant. She was assistant general manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites in New Hartford, New York, in 2012.

Earlier in her career, Ramos served at the Ramada Inn in Oriskany, New York, from 2008-2011, first as front desk manager and then as general manager. Before entering the hospitality industry, she worked in banking. She attended the College of Staten Island in New York and is a certified fire safety director.

"Fran's track record of success as assistant general manager at the Comfort Inn Midtown West, not to mention her prior background in various aspects of hotel operations, made her a strong candidate to be general manager," said Brian McSherry, M&R Hotel Management chief operating officer. "It's always special for us when we're able to promote a worthy individual from within."

The Comfort Inn Midtown West features king, queen and double rooms. Complimentary amenities include 24-hour business center, Your Morning Breakfast hot buffet, wireless internet and daily newspaper.

The hotel is located near the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Times Square, the Broadway theater district and world-class shopping and dining. The hotel is also in close proximity to the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, making it a convenient choice for pre- and post-cruise visits to the Big Apple.

M&R Hotel Management, based in Great Neck, New York, operates five other hotels in Manhattan, including the Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West at 538 West 48th St., the Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan Central Park at 538 West 58th St., the Holiday Inn New York City – Times Square at 585 Eighth Ave. and the Holiday Inn NYC – Lower East Side at 150 Delancey St . M&R is scheduled to open a sixth Manhattan hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn Times Square South at 326 West 37th St. this year.

The company also manages six hotels in Queens, including four near John F. Kennedy International Airport, one near LaGuardia Airport, and one in Long Island City; three hotels on Staten Island; one in Nassau County, New York; and one on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

M&R's portfolio includes the brands of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotel Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

M&R's business plan calls for expansion of its portfolio in the New York metropolitan area and beyond through third-party management contracts.

In addition to management, M&R provides consulting services in hotel site and contractor selection, feasibility analysis, permitting, financing, human resources support, sales and marketing, revenue management, food & beverage management, brand management, account and risk management audits, e-commerce, design, procurement, accounting and engineering.

Contact

Rich Roberts

PR Representative

Phone: 717-685-4142

Fax: 206-338-2683

Send Email