HMH - Hospitality Management Holding Launches ‘Bahi Hotels & Resorts’ – A New Luxury Hotel Brand
HMH – Hospitality Management Holding unveiled today at the Arabian Travel Market 'Bahi Hotels & Resorts' – a new 5-star hotel brand designed for luxury seekers.
The Bahi name personifies the brand's unique selling proposition 'Impeccablly Plush'. It has been chosen to echo the hallmarks of the brand which aredefined around distinctive ambiance, refined luxury, exceptional quality and superior service. Mr Schafer stressed, "It's an exciting time for the travel industry whereby we have witnessed nearly 50% growth in luxury travel over last five years. In keeping with our commitment to deliver the highest service standards Bahi is designed to maximize further our brand offering and allows us to exceed the high expectations of premium travelers."
The first hotel to be branded as Bahi is The Ajman Palace Hotel, HMH's flagship property in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Schafer said, "The Ajman Palace Hotel will henceforth be named as Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel while future projects will be announced in carefully selected locations in the region. Balancing world-class facilities with exceptional hospitality, this prestigious 5-star, that welcomed its first guests in 2012, is a perfect fit for the Bahi brand having firmly established itself as a preferred luxury destination for discerning travellers to the emirates. Set on a private beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel offers 254 well-appointed rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates as well as an array of leisure and recreation options."
Contact
Hina Bakht
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Phone: +971 50 6975146
Send Email
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully-integrated hotel managementcompany that prides itself on being the first hotel chain in the Middle East to offer halal-friendly, alcohol-free safe environment. It provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of comprehensive management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from budget to luxury. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. Through its dynamic operation and strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, HMH has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. Its existing portfolio features superb properties located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, as well as a healthy pipeline of hotels under development. For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com