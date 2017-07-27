HMH – Hospitality Management Holding unveiled today at the Arabian Travel Market 'Bahi Hotels & Resorts' – a new 5-star hotel brand designed for luxury seekers.

Making the announcement, Mr. Brett Schafer, Chief Executive Officer of Faisal Holding, stated, "We are proud to launch 'Bahi Hotels & Resorts' that is a fantastic addition to our impressive portfolio of existing brands serving varied market segments. Reflecting the highest level of service, attention to detail and refinement, Bahi has been conceptualised to provide both business and leisure travellers unforgettable experiences. We are confident it will uniquely position us to cater to well-travelled individuals looking for the 'wow' factor."

The Bahi name personifies the brand's unique selling proposition 'Impeccablly Plush'. It has been chosen to echo the hallmarks of the brand which aredefined around distinctive ambiance, refined luxury, exceptional quality and superior service. Mr Schafer stressed, "It's an exciting time for the travel industry whereby we have witnessed nearly 50% growth in luxury travel over last five years. In keeping with our commitment to deliver the highest service standards Bahi is designed to maximize further our brand offering and allows us to exceed the high expectations of premium travelers."

The first hotel to be branded as Bahi is The Ajman Palace Hotel, HMH's flagship property in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Schafer said, "The Ajman Palace Hotel will henceforth be named as Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel while future projects will be announced in carefully selected locations in the region. Balancing world-class facilities with exceptional hospitality, this prestigious 5-star, that welcomed its first guests in 2012, is a perfect fit for the Bahi brand having firmly established itself as a preferred luxury destination for discerning travellers to the emirates. Set on a private beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel offers 254 well-appointed rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates as well as an array of leisure and recreation options."

