Portuguese Hotels – Off-season Tourism Is Reaching New Highs

tourism-review.com

Off-season tourism in Portugal reports positive numbers – two million guests stayed in local hotels in January and February, which is an increase of 11% over the same months last year. The Minister of Economy regards the main impact of the growth on the employment rate. Usually, the first two months of the year are low-demand months. But the boom that is taking place in Portuguese tourism has already reached the off-season.