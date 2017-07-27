Jericho, NY -- Giving guests a frictionless experience is top of mind for hoteliers today. Kube Systems, the designer and manufacturer of multi-device charging solutions with portability, streaming audio playback and time keeping, is ensuring a frictionless online shopping experience for hoteliers with the redesign of its website www.KubeSystems.com. With demand for mobile device charging solutions growing daily, Kube Systems redesigned its site to offer quick and easy access to essential information, features and benefits.

2017 is shaping up to be an amazing year for Kube Systems," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Interest in our Kube Audio Clock and Kube 5 Portable is off the charts. To ensure that we are retaining the new customers we are attracting with these in-demand guest-charging solutions, we needed a site that delivers a seamless interactive experience – and one that complements hoteliers' buying preferences and habits. We are pleased to reveal a new, clean and uncluttered design of our website that is easier to navigate and offers quick and easy access to our solutions. We believe this redesign will allow visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."

Product Debut

Making its debut on the new site is Kube Systems' newest solution, Kube Essentials. It is a more affordable unit that packs a punch with unmatched charging capabilities, versatility, and engaging design. Kube Essentials charges ALL mobile electronics, including laptops with an AC power outlet. The option of a wireless charging pad accessory – which can be purchased at any time – enables guests to "drop and charge" smartphones.

"The market-ready solution can be seen for the first time in the Americas, June 26 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Booth #2435," Weinstein said. "Hoteliers should check out our website and pre-schedule an appointment to meet with us at HITEC to see our full product offering."

Kube System's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, business activity, corporate milestones and more.

