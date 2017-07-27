Colombia's tourism industry was almost non-existent for many years while it was in the middle of drug wars and guerilla uprisings. However, that appears to be changing, with a new peace deal recently signed by the government and FARC rebels who has previously been responsible for a lot of violence in the country. Hoteliers and people in the hospitality industry are hoping that this new era of peace will herald an increase in tourism to Colombia, which is famous for its Caribbean coastline and incredible coffee country.

Colombia may have been on the backpacker route for some years now, but tourism has yet to become a staple of the country's economy. Colombia boasts one of South America's most stable and growing economies on the continent, and that bodes well for potential travelers who may have stayed away in more violent times. According to reports release last year, 2016 saw a spike in tourists visiting the area, with over 5 million people coming to the country, a record number.

Cheaper flights and investment in tourist infrastructure in terms of coastal development and accommodation are attracting more tourists, but there is also a certain charm in visiting a country where its natural landscapes and resources haven't yet been exploited by bigger hotel chains. Coastal resorts like Cartagena have always been popular destinations, but now less visited places like La Guajira are also providing opportunities for enterprising hoteliers, who see a market for development in areas that are under the tourist radar. The government seems to be keen to support this progress in the tourism industry, and are planning on starting a 30-year tax exemption program to encourage growth in the sector.

A few notable Hotel Projects currently under construction are:

Conrad Cartagena, Cartagena

Eurostars Torre Bacata, Bogotá

RADISSON BLU, Santa Marta

