The DACH region—which consists of Germany, Austria and Switzerland—has long been a popular one for global travelers, offering a wide range of events, landscape and luxuries, and this tradition is poised to continue, as a number of hotel construction projects are currently underway.

This new construction will almost certainly bolster the hospitality infrastructure in the region, a key to enticing tourists and other visitors. What's especially worth noting is the high quality of the projects that are forthcoming in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

In understanding the full breath and scope of the hotel industry expansion that is underway in this part of Europe, it's helpful to start by looking at the largest and most prominent projects. One such project is the Center Parcs Allgäu, which will be located in Salem, Germany, a municipality in Southern Germany that's about 9 kilometers north of Lake Constance. Construction is currently underway for the project, and when it's completed in the first quarter of 2019, it's slated to offer 1,000 new holiday homes for guests. This project is a planned resort on a former military area in Leutkirch, and everything from the size to the classic-yet-modern aesthetic of the accommodations is likely to be a major attraction for the region within the global hospitality industry.

Another large and significant project is the Andermatt Swiss Alps, located in Andermatt, Switzerland. This project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018, and once construction is finished, it stands to offer 844 guestrooms. Andermatt is a high profile, year round destination that's located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, a world class locale for skiers and other outdoor sports enthusiasts. Once this resort is completed, there will be six 4 and 5 star hotels, 490 apartments in 42 buildings, about 25 chalets, facilities for conventions, an indoor pool and an 18 hole golf course. If all of that wasn't enough to entice visitors, the Andermatt and Sedrun ski areas are being merged into the attractive Andermatt-Sedrun ski destination. The first of six hotels located on this property, the Chedi Andermatt first opened in December 2013, making this a project that will be five years in the making once it has been completed.

Finally, another notable project is the InterContinental Wien in the world class city of Vienna, Austria. Once work on this property is completed in the coming years, it will offer 459 rooms to guests, all of which encapsulate the finest luxuries that the region has to offer.

Let's take a look at the projects mentioned in the article:

Andermatt Swiss Alps

Andermatt is a year-round destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Andermatt Swiss Alps resort is currently being developed in Andermatt. The complete resort will include six 4- and 5-star hotels, 490 apartments in 42 buildings, about 25 chalets, convention facilities as well as an indoor pool and an 18-hole golf course.

InterContinental Wien

In the next few years, the WEV place will get a new face. Recently the real estate company WertInvest acquired the Intercontinental Hotel and not only the hotel will be renovated or even rebuilt, but the entire area is to be redesigned.

Center Parcs Allgäu

It is planned to build a holiday resort with 1000 holiday homes on the former military area in Leutkirch.

More information on Hotel Constructions in Europe can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source