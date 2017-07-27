Press Release

Wyndham Celebrates 200 Hotels in Latin America and the Caribbean

Hospitality powerhouse doubles its footprint less than five years after welcoming its 100th in the region; Introduces approachable luxury to South America with the continent’s first Wyndham Grand hotels

PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- Hotel giant Wyndham Hotel Group's rapidly mounting global presence hit a major milestone today, catapulting its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean to 200 hotels thanks to the highly anticipated openings of South America's first Wyndham Grand® locations.

The momentous achievement comes less than five years after Wyndham Hotel Group welcomed its 100th hotel in the region. Now, with the debut of its upper-upscale Wyndham Grand brand in Asunción, Paraguay, and Montevideo, Uruguay, 10 of the company's 18 brands operate in 11 countries across the continent.

Situated in the centers of these two capital cities, the newly constructed Esplendor Asunción – A Wyndham Grand Hotel and Esplendor Montevideo – A Wyndham Grand Hotel offer business and leisure travelers the signature Wyndham Grand experience, where local culture and style permeate each hotel, and unpretentious and approachable atmospheres allow guests to enjoy the grand things in life like pristine guest rooms, relaxing spas, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and more.

"Wyndham Hotel Group has made massive strides in Latin America over the last five years, establishing our diverse brands in key markets and meeting the needs of a growing traveler base seeking globally-recognized, quality hotel brands," said Paulo Pena, Wyndham Hotel Group's president and managing director, Latin America and the Caribbean. "It's only fitting we commemorate our 200th hotel in this growing region by introducing one of our most aspirational brands to South America. At our newest Wyndham Grands, travelers exploring Asunción and Montevideo will find accessible, yet distinctly luxurious, accommodations and unmatched respites in the hearts of these dynamic cities."

The Wyndham Grand portfolio is exploding around the world with brand flags flying in sought-after destinations like Athens, Phuket, Shanghai, Istanbul, Chicago, and Clearwater Beach, Fla. The brand also plans to add stunning, five-star new-construction resorts in Barbados, Belize, and Nevis over the next two years.

Esplendor Asunción – A Wyndham Grand Hotel

The strikingly modern, 16-story hotel is conveniently positioned in Asunción's vibrant corporate center within walking distance of top businesses, art galleries, shopping, and restaurants. Guests at Esplendor Asunción – A Wyndham Grand Hotel can take in panoramic views of the city's skyline from the rooftop pool, sun terrace, and snack bar.

Refreshingly welcoming colors adorn its 206 modern, bright guest rooms and suites, and more than 300 square meters (more than 3,400 square feet) of meeting space can accommodate up to 180 event guests. Additional amenities and services include a fully equipped fitness center, treatment rooms and a sauna at the spa, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary breakfast and locally sourced lunch and dinner dishes at the on-site restaurant.

Esplendor Montevideo – A Wyndham Grand Hotel

Designed by prestigious Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott, this 241-key hotel combines avant-garde design and comfort in Punta Carretas, one of Montevideo's chicest neighborhoods located just steps from the area's best known restaurants, boutiques, and cultural sites.

Each guest room boasts modern décor and picturesque views of the city, sea, or Club de Golf del Uruguay, the nearby golf course. Hotel features include a sun-soaked rooftop pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa complete with a steam room and sauna, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, on-site bicycle rentals, and a free daily breakfast buffet at the hotel's restaurant. Four meeting rooms span 780 square meters (nearly 8,400 square feet) for a variety of business and social events.

These two latest additions to the Wyndham Grand family, both managed by Wyndham Hotel Group, strengthen the company's collection of managed properties which recently grew to more than 100 hotels and resorts around the world with the acquisition of Fën Hotels, a leading management company in Latin America with 25 hotels across Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay, and the U.S.

Wyndham Grand hotels and resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and the most generous hotel rewards program by IdeaWorks, it offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free-night redemption rate in more than 70 countries across the world – the first of its kind for a major hotel rewards program. To learn more or to join for free, guests should visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.