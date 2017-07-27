QUANZHOU, China and MCLEAN, Va. – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Quanzhou Riverside, Hilton's 100thhotel in Greater China. Hilton Quanzhou Riverside is also the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Fujian and the brand's 40th in Greater China. The 25-story, 296-room riverfront hotel is located in the heart of Quanzhou, Fujian Province's largest metropolitan area and an important economic center in southeastern China that continues to support the corporate, MICE and leisure travel segments.

"Hilton has proudly welcomed the world's travelers for nearly 100 years, continuously innovating and redefining what hospitality means," said Sean Wooden, vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "With the opening of our first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Fujian, we are delivering unparalleled hospitality to both leisure and business travelers. Hilton Quanzhou Riverside will delight everyone with our spacious rooms, state-of-the-art facilities, tantalizing culinary options, and impeccable service."

Hilton Quanzhou Riverside has a prime location in Jinjiang's Central Business District, amongst the upscale headquarters of global enterprises. The hotel is only 8 kilometers from Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport and 12 kilometers from Quanzhou Railway Station. Guests of Hilton Quanzhou Riverside will enjoy the hotel's proximity to nearby attractions including Kaiyuan Temple, Qingyuan Mountain, as well as the shopping destinations of Wanda Plaza and Live Show Creative Park, all of which are less than 10 kilometers from the hotel.

"Hilton is strengthening its footprint across China in locations that attract business and leisure travelers," said Bruce McKenzie, senior vice president, operations, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton. "We celebrate a great milestone today with the opening of our 100th hotel in China. And we are continuing to grow. With more than 230 hotels in the pipeline, we will provide guests with more choice and more opportunities to experience our best-in-class service, wherever they travel to."

Hilton Quanzhou Riverside's 296 guest rooms each span at least 40 square meters, making them the largest in the district. Guests can expect views of the river and the city skyline, modern décor, and in-room amenities such as Wi-Fi and 49-60 inch LCD televisions. Guests who stay in executive rooms and suites will also enjoy access to the Executive Lounge, which offers 180-degree views, complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, and happy hour drinks. The hotel's heated indoor pool on level six affords river views, while an underwater sound system enables guests to enjoy music while they do their laps. Hilton Quanzhou Riverside's guests can also relax in the hotel's steam rooms, or they can work out on the Italian-made Technogym equipment at the 24-hour fitness center.

The hotel offers full meetings support to ensure seamless events. Hilton Quanzhou Riverside has a total of 2,940 square meters of meeting and banquet space that can be configured for events of any size. Equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, these flexible spaces include a 1,368-square meter pillar-less Grand Ballroom, a 600-square meter banquet foyer with a view of the river, a VIP room, a boardroom, two Bridal Rooms, and seven meeting rooms.

The innovative food and beverage concepts at Hilton Quanzhou Riverside include:

KITCHENCRAFT, an all-day dining restaurant that features an open kitchen, and Western and Asian cuisines. Buffet or à la carte, the sumptuous fare includes healthy choices and incorporates locally-sourced ingredients.

GU XIANG is a Chinese restaurant that takes inspiration from its name, which means 'hometown'. Drawing on age-old culinary traditions, GU XIANG offers authentic Minnan and Cantonese specialties. Ideal for business occasions and social gatherings, the restaurant has 14 private dining rooms, including three with outdoor seating areas and river views.

THE HORIZON is the place to unwind or conduct informal meetings over afternoon tea, featuring local snacks and a wide variety of premium Chinese teas.

Hilton Quanzhou Riverside is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members can earn 1,000 Bonus Points per night on the best available rate through June 24, 2017.

Hilton Quanzhou Riverside is owned by Quanzhou Quanshang Real Estate Co, Ltd. and managed by Hilton. It is located at No.999 Binjiang Road, Jinjiang, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, P.R. China. For more information or to make reservations, please call +86 595 8516 6666 or visit the hotel's website at quanzhouriverside.hilton.com.

Media may learn more about the hotel and download high-resolution images at news.hilton.com/quanzhouriverside. More information on recent and upcoming Hilton Hotels & Resorts openings is available at news.hilton.com/openings. To view an interactive map featuring the Hilton Hotels & Resorts development pipeline, visit news.hilton.com/map.

