Fairmont Hotel Macdonald Preserves Classic Style While Enhancing Security with Installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality’s Innovative Locking Solutions
Luxurious Canadian hotel turns to hospitality’s leading security technology provider to increase security and efficiency with VingCard Classic RFID locks.
"Our staff knew that to keep up with industry trends while preserving the classic look of our guestrooms, we needed to install locking technologies that were not only innovative and secure, but also visually appealing," said Alex Saenz, director of housekeeping at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald. "ASSA ABLOY Hospitality has been a trusted brand in the hotel security industry for years, and with that status in mind we knew its business goals tied in well with what we're hoping to achieve with our hotel."
The management team at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald chose to work with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality based on its ability to meet the hotel's specific needs, including superior service and reliability. ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's status as a corporate-approved vendor and its compatibility with the hotel's soon-to-be installed communications system were also among the top reasons for the hotel's decision.
Additionally, the installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's Visionline will work in tandem with the Classic RFID locks to allow hotel staff to see which guests have used their key to enter certain areas of the hotel and when. By enabling this capability, the hotel can now effectively monitor entry into certain sections and areas of the property. Any time a keycard is suspected of being stolen or used inappropriately, hotel staff can instantly deactivate that card from one central location to prevent any future unauthorized entry, further increasing the hotel's security protocol.
"We have already noticed significant benefits since completing the installation," adds Saenz. "The seamless integration between our property management system and Visionline creates a far more effortless process for keycard creation and guestroom allocation. We are also saving time on a number of regular tasks and processes, such as creating automatic set times for certain doors to open and resolving any issues guests may have with their keycards."
For more information on ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and its comprehensive line of locking solutions, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.
Contact
Andrea Mane
President, Plan A PR & Marketing
Phone: 407-905-0608
Send Email
About ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
The global leader in hotel security technology for nearly 40 years, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is a part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a publicly listed company with 47,000 employees. With products installed in properties all over the world, securing millions of guestrooms globally, the company's comprehensive range of security and technology solutions is comprised of VingCard electronic locks, Elsafe in-room safes, integrated software platforms and advanced mobile access solutions. Its latest innovation, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access provides advanced security for hotels and augments the stay experience for today's tech-savvy guests. Operating with secure Seos technology, Mobile Access allocates guestrooms and generates encrypted digital keys over a secure channel. This allows users to bypass the front desk and access their assigned guestrooms via their personal smart phones and watches. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers support in more than 166 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.