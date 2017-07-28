Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced plans to expand Hyatt's brand footprint in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with the signing of management agreements by a Hyatt affiliate for 14 Hyatt-branded hotels across the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt House brands. There are currently 14 Hyatt-branded hotels open in the Middle East and GCC, and the expected openings of these 14 Hyatt-branded hotels would double Hyatt's brand presence in the region within the next few years.

"We believe the new agreements being announced today, along with the previously announced properties under development, demonstrate growing confidence among owners and developers in the strength of Hyatt-branded hotels in the Middle East and GCC," said Peter Norman, senior vice president of development with responsibility for the Europe, Africa and Middle East and Southwest Asia regions for Hyatt. "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Hyatt – the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand to the Middle East. The growth opportunity in this region is a testament to the global appeal of Hyatt's entire brand portfolio as it continues to expand worldwide and offer more choices to our guests."

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Riyadh will be located on King Fahd Road in the Olaya District in the city of Riyadh. The hotel will be situated near the Kingdom Center and the Al Faisaliah Center. The 275-room hotel, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, will serve guests with highly personalized service; renowned art and design; a profound reverence for culture; and exceptional food. Additional features will include three restaurants, a lounge and 15,600 square feet (1,450 square meters) of meeting and event space, including a 10,760-square-foot (1,000-square-meter) ballroom and a spa and fitness center.

Park Hyatt Doha

will offer a new, personalized luxury experience to the dynamic city of Doha. As the second Hyatt-branded property in Qatar, Park Hyatt Doha will feature 181 guestrooms and suites, two restaurants and a terrace lounge. In addition to more than 21,520 square feet (2,000 square meters) of meeting and event space, the hotel will offer more than 18,800 square feet (1,750 square meters) of recreation and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa and fitness center.

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt Kuwait will be meticulously designed to exemplify the Grand Hyatt brand's signature level of grandeur with an abundance of options for creating spectacular experiences. The hotel will be an integral part of 360 MALL, an iconic premier luxury shopping destination that integrates retail, leisure and entertainment under one roof. The 261-room hotel will be located seven miles from downtown on 6th Ring Road and will be within close proximity to various embassies, government ministries and the Kuwait International Airport. Grand Hyatt Kuwait will feature 261 guestrooms, four dining options and first class meeting and events facilities that will cater to government, business and social events in the city. As with all Grand Hyatt hotels, this new development will offer guests a sophisticated environment, based on innovative design and architecture complementing Kuwait's unique culture.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl will be centrally located in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Destined to be iconic, the 47-story hotel will be located on the southwest end of the Coastal Boulevard in the prestigious Ras Al Akhdar district of central Abu Dhabi. The hotel will feature 368 guestrooms, 60 fully furnished service apartments, four restaurants, a lounge, two bars, extensive meeting facilities, and a sophisticated spa and fitness center. The hotel will be designed by Dennis Lems Architects Associates, with interiors by MKV Design of London.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Jeddah will offer a range of amenities, as well as spaces that will make the hotel a go-to gathering place for any occasion. Located in Jeddah's Al Aziziyah neighborhood, the 19-story hotel will be well-equipped with more than 500 guestrooms and serviced apartments, a lobby lounge, two diverse dining options that will suit all palates, a signature ballroom equipped with facilities synonymous with the Hyatt Regency brand, and wellness and fitness facilities. Attached to one of the largest retail malls in Jeddah, Serafi Mega Mall, the hotel will serve as a perfect venue for both leisure and business travelers visiting the city.

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla

will be designed to connect today's travelers to who and what matters most to them. As the first hotel to open within the prestigious Ayla development in Jordan, a master-planned, multiphase development on the northern shores of Aqaba, the 286-room Hyatt Regency hotel will feature smartly designed guestrooms and five dining options that will offer different creative cuisines. Guests can also enjoy pool, fitness and spa facilities and a kids club. Superior conference and event facilities will be available, with approximately 3,200 square feet of meeting space, including a 1,870-square-foot ballroom ideal for social events and meetings. The hotel's location in the impressive Ayla development's Marina Village will offer guests numerous retail, dining and entertainment venues, as well as 10 miles (17 kilometers) of newly created waterfront. Guests will also be able to enjoy Jordan's first 18-hole golf course, designed by Greg Norman.

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric The Palm Dubai is being developed by wasl Hospitality LLC and will feature twin 15-story hotel towers located at the center of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, keeping guests in the middle of the action while encouraging them to explore and discover the city's rich culture, heritage and attractions. The hotel will feature 217 guestrooms and 116 serviced apartments, as well as a fitness center, spa, four restaurants, meeting facilities, and beachfront access. Created for the millennial-minded traveler, the hotel will be strategically located in the center of the destination to provide guests with easy access to several of Dubai's key landmarks including the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Marina Mall, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, several golf courses and much more.

Hyatt Centric West Bay Doha

will be developed by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), and will be centrally located in the heart of Doha's West Bay business district. The 32-floor tower will feature 238 guestrooms and suites, as well as 83 serviced apartments, event space with two ballrooms, two restaurants, a coffee shop, fitness center, spa, and swimming pool on the 17th floor with beautiful views of the bay and the city. The two dining options will be located on the highest floors and offer spectacular views of the sea and will invite a relaxed ambiance after a day of work or exploring Doha's rich culture.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are designed to deliver seamless experiences that are authentic, intuitive and modern, allowing business travelers to remain productive and worry free, without skipping a beat. Six Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels are expected to open in the GCC in the next three years, including Hyatt Place Riyadh/KAFD and Hyatt House Riyadh/KAFD, Hyatt Place Riyadh/Sulaimaniya, Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District and Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District Residences, Hyatt Place Dubai/Al Mina, and Hyatt House Jeddah/Sari Street.

