Press Release

IHG unveils new HUALUXE® hotel as 300th opening for Greater China

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has today unveiled HUALUXE® Zhangjiakou as its 300th open property in Greater China.

The hotel becomes IHG's fifth for the HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts brand and the only international-branded, upscale hotel in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, one of the host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

IHG is a leading international hotel company in Greater China and has more than 30 years of experience in the region, having opened its first Holiday Inn® hotel in Beijing in 1984. Since then we have continued to grow, opening our 100th hotel in 2008 and 200th just five years later in 2013. In 2016 alone, we signed more than 80 hotel deals – the most ever. As IHG has grown, it has become the one of the industry's largest employers and an important contributor to the Chinese economy. IHG employs 65,000 people across our hotels and corporate offices, more than 95% of which are local Chinese.