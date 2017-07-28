InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Kathryn Sargent, the first female master tailor on London's iconic Savile Rows to offer a personal in-room consultation* to InterContinental London Park Lane guests staying in one of the hotel's four signature suites.

As part of the partnership with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Kathryn Sargent has created a series of style tips for some of the most highly regarded cultural and sporting events in Europe. The tips are for events including Polo de Paris, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, Henley Regatta and the Chelsea Flower Show and reflect Kathryn's signature design of traditional craftsmanship with modern touches to show contemporary twists on tailoring classics.

This partnership was inspired by the recently launched Stories of the InterContinental Life campaign, which features an interview with Kathryn alongside carefully-selected global experts who talk about their emotional connection to travel.

Kathryn Sargent said: "The craft of bespoke tailoring has become fashionable again over the years and many of my clients want to discuss how to modify looks for cultural events - where nuances such as fit or contrasting colours can make a traditional look become more contemporary. When designing a bespoke outfit for a special occasion, I think about more than just looking the part and want to show an understanding and appreciation of the local culture. I think that helps to create a connection with a place or destination."

Tom Rowntree, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)'s Vice President for Luxury & Boutique Brands says, "For more than 70 years, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been pioneering new destinations and offering unique experiences. We pride ourselves on being a gateway to modern luxury travel and this is yet another way to help our guests connect with the destination."

As part of the programme Kathryn will also offer a personal in-room consultation* to InterContinental London Park Lane guests staying in one of the hotel's four signature suites.

Kathryn Sargent's tips on what to wear for 'The Season':

1. ROYAL ASCOT

"Royal Ascot is a premier occasion in the summer season and one that has a very strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure. For a modern take on traditional styling, it is the perfect opportunity for gentlemen to wear a well-tailored morning coat in black, with grey and black striped trousers. The silhouette for the coat is very important and should be sharp. It should be paired with a pastel coloured waistcoat, and a tie in a similar hue, tied in a Windsor knot, with a black or grey top hat. For accessories, avoid thin ties less than 7cm in width and be advised that no cravats are allowed."

"For ladies, Royal Ascot is the perfect opportunity to be stylish without being revealing and they can wear a piece of tailoring, such as a beautiful tailored jacket with a matching dress, or a non-business trouser suit with a slim leg trouser. For a trouser suit, the jacket and trousers should be in the same colour, such as mint green or pearl yellow. For other outfits pastel colours are advised, featuring interesting textured fabrics and a matching handbag. A hat should be worn, but no fascinators. Any suiting worn should be soft and shapely in silhouette."

2. HENLEY REGATTA

"At Henley Regatta, men can show their individuality in their outfit, as it is less formal than other events of the season. Blazers with contrasting trousers are a modern take on traditional dress, and men shouldn't be afraid to go with a check, stripe (red or brown and blue) or window pane blazer, but should avoid matching their trousers in the same pattern. Trousers should be a plain colour, either grey or a pale chino, and have two pleats for a more summery look. To maintain a smart yet modern look, less formal shoes such as a tan loafer can also be worn. A tie is not compulsory for the event, but if worn it should not be a dark colour."

3. WIMBLEDON

"Wimbledon is now more informal than it has been in the past, so for gentlemen it's an opportunity to wear either a suit or blazer. A contemporary version of a traditional look is a slimline suit, with a single-breasted lapel and an outside ticket pocket. It should be lightweight because of the time of year and not too formal, such as a light grey with a fine blue check throughout the cloth. A tie should be worn with a crisp white shirt, but it doesn't need to be a business tie and can be light in colour. It's an opportunity to accessorise and wear a pocket square as part of the dress. I would avoid wearing strong stripes in suiting, and an option is to wear white trousers."

"For ladies, a well-cut jacket is key to the look and should be worn over a well-tailored dress, or a slim trouser with a heel. Hats are not advised, to avoid blocking the view of spectators seated behind."

4. CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW

"Chelsea is a much more relaxed event for gentlemen, and it's recommended to wear a linen or casual jacket in an understated colour. When wearing a tailored jacket to this event it should be softer in style and not angular or sharp. It doesn't hurt to express your individual style but have respect for the amazing garden designs and blend in rather than stand out. A linen blazer in a pale red, pink or blue is a modern look for this event, worn with a chino trouser and an open neck shirt. Ties are optional when looking around the gardens."

5. GLYNDEBOURNE

"Glyndebourne is one of the most formal black tie occasions on the social calendar and is a chance to wear a wonderfully cut cream dinner jacket with silk lapels, with very smart black tailored trousers. A sharp white shirt should be worn, with exciting dress studs on to add modern and luxurious details. These events take place during the day and early afternoon, so men can be a bit more playful with their accessories and introduce pops of colour, from bow ties, pocket squares and a cummerbund in a deep burgundy, making the traditional look slightly more contemporary in style."

6. INTERNATIONAL EVENTS: FRENCH OPEN TENNIS & POLO DE PARIS – InterContinental Paris - Le Grand

"Attending events abroad is the perfect chance to wear more relaxed suiting, and polo and tennis in Paris require a specific style of suit. For the French Open a lightweight and light coloured trouser suit is advised because of the warm temperature. Polo in Paris is more casual than in the UK and men should not be concerned about dressing in formal attire, but with modern twists. A classic cut suit, or a strong blue blazer and pale chinos are acceptable, and it offers the opportunity to experiment and add contemporary touches with patterns in accessories, such as a tie or pocket square."

The work with Kathryn Sargent is a continuation of the InterContinental London Park Lane's Style Service, which launched in December 2016 with a partnership with Harvey Nichols offering hotel guests a direct line to personal stylists within the renowned retailer.

To book a room at InterContinental London Park Lane and a consultation with Kathryn Sargent or to see more information about the service visit www.intercontinental.com/stories

InterContinental is the world's largest luxury brand with over 180 hotels in more than 65 countries.

About Kathryn Sargent

Kathryn Sargent is the founder, head cutter and creative talent behind Kathryn Sargent Bespoke. Following 15 years on Savile Row at the right hand of Robert Gieve, of Gieves & Hawkes, one of the Row's oldest and most prestigious bespoke tailors, Kathryn became the first woman in history to rise to the esteemed position of head cutter. "It was here that I learnt not only the craft and how important each step in the tailoring process is, but also the importance of the client and personal service you provide." With these elements at its heart, and drawing on her years of experience, in 2012 Kathryn fulfilled her long held ambition and set up Kathryn Sargent Bespoke. In 2014, the now established atelier opened at No.6 Brook Street, Mayfair, followed by the seasonal Savile Row boutique which opened in April 2016.

Since 2000, when she won a coveted Golden Shears award (a prestigious master tailors' trophy), Kathryn has worked with clients from all walks of life, including leading members of the British and other Royal families, actors of stage and screen, politicians from all continents, leaders of industry as well as those that simply aspire to have the very best in the world of bespoke tailoring.

www.kathrynsargent.com

Twitter @KSargentBespoke

Insta @kathrynsargentbespoke

Contact

Emma Coetzee

Send Email