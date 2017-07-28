MARSEILIA BEACH 4, EGYPT – Global hotel management company, Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI), has announced its further expansion in Egypt with the signing of Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 on the country's stunning north coast. The agreement was formalised today at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai in the presence H.E. Mohamed Yehia Rashed, Minister of Tourism for Egypt.

Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 is the second property owned by Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment S.A.E. that will be managed by Swiss-Belhotel International. Mr. Yasser Ragab, Chairman of Marseilia Group, said, "Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 is a very significant project for us and we are pleased to partner once again with Swiss-Belhotel International to operate this fantastic property that is scheduled to open in 2020. We are confident their extensive global expertise and network will prove invaluable in establishing the resort as a popular holiday destination for visitors from around the world."

Mr. Yasser Ragab added "Marseilia Group is one of that largest real estate and tourism developer where we developed over 2 million square meter during the last 15 years in Egypt and it has a long history full of achievements and we always seek to add a new distinctive touristic interface in our projects, today we are about to add new ones to our projects portfolio in collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International".

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are very excited to extend our relationship with Marseilia Group., especially as we already work closely with them on Swiss-Belhotel Marseilia Alexandria Beach, which is part of a massive 1200-key mixed use property. Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 is a superb addition to our expanding portfolio of hotels worldwide. Egypt is a remarkable destination and these new projects are not only driven by a solid increase in demand for high-quality hotels in the country, but also reaffirm the owners' confidence in our strong and distinctive brands."

With a robust pipeline of more than 2296 rooms in development across four hotels, Egypt has emerged as a key growth market for Swiss-Belhotel International. Commenting on the group's aggressive expansion in the country, Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International's Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome yet another world-class property to our portfolio of hotels in Egypt. Combining the highest quality standards with local hospitality and excellent value, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of discerning international and domestic travellers."

Boasting 150 well-appointed rooms, Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 enjoys an idyllic location in Sidi Abd El Rahman Bay which is considered to be one of the most beautiful areas in Egypt. The hotel is being developed as an upscale 4-star resort to offer guests exceptional recreational facilities and varied dining options.

Contact

Hina Bakht

Vice President MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Phone: 971 50 697 5146

Send Email