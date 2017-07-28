Swiss-Belhotel International Continues Expansion In Egypt With Signing Of Swiss-belresort Marseilia Beach 4
Mr. Yasser Ragab added "Marseilia Group is one of that largest real estate and tourism developer where we developed over 2 million square meter during the last 15 years in Egypt and it has a long history full of achievements and we always seek to add a new distinctive touristic interface in our projects, today we are about to add new ones to our projects portfolio in collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International".
Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are very excited to extend our relationship with Marseilia Group., especially as we already work closely with them on Swiss-Belhotel Marseilia Alexandria Beach, which is part of a massive 1200-key mixed use property. Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 is a superb addition to our expanding portfolio of hotels worldwide. Egypt is a remarkable destination and these new projects are not only driven by a solid increase in demand for high-quality hotels in the country, but also reaffirm the owners' confidence in our strong and distinctive brands."
With a robust pipeline of more than 2296 rooms in development across four hotels, Egypt has emerged as a key growth market for Swiss-Belhotel International. Commenting on the group's aggressive expansion in the country, Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International's Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome yet another world-class property to our portfolio of hotels in Egypt. Combining the highest quality standards with local hospitality and excellent value, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of discerning international and domestic travellers."
Boasting 150 well-appointed rooms, Swiss-Belresort Marseilia Beach 4 enjoys an idyllic location in Sidi Abd El Rahman Bay which is considered to be one of the most beautiful areas in Egypt. The hotel is being developed as an upscale 4-star resort to offer guests exceptional recreational facilities and varied dining options.
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145* hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. www.swiss-behotel.com
*Numbers may fluctuate