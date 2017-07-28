Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) together with Peloton , the tech company revolutionizing the fitness industry, today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration offering hotel guests access to the new Peloton commercial-grade bike in select guest rooms and WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios throughout the United States. With a shared passion to transform the way people experience wellness at home and on the road, Peloton and Westin – the known leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade – have created a powerful proposition for today's travelers.

"Our passionate rider community has voiced their desire to continue the Peloton experience while traveling – and we've listened," said Founder and CEO John Foley. "Through this partnership with Westin Hotels & Resorts, not only can our riders now continue to get the workout they love even while traveling, we can also bring Peloton to a completely new audience who we're sure will fall in love with the experience, too."

"Today's travelers are over-scheduled and always-on; in response, at Westin we strive to give guests time back for themselves and reclaim control of their routines so they can put well-being first," said Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "As Westin continues to evolve its programs and partnerships with the growing global demand for well-being, we are thrilled to partner with an industry game-changer like Peloton who, like us, aims to take the stress out of staying active on the road."

Boasting Let's Rise as the brand's new mantra, Westin is committed to empowering its guests and delivering thoughtful wellness experiences that often reflects their at-home active lifestyle. Beginning today, travelers can book a WestinWORKOUT® Peloton guest room, allowing them to experience live studio cycling classes from world class instructors, as well as 5,000 on-demand classes in select hotels, including in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Boston. In additional destinations including Austin, Detroit, Denver, New York City, Palo Alto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle, guests can also enjoy Peloton's one-of-a-kind group fitness content in signature WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios.

The two brands will also offer an exclusive experience through the Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) Moments program, allowing members to bid points for a chance to host a 45-minute private Peloton cycling class at the Peloton New York City studio location. The winner will be able to curate the class playlist, request their preferred instructor to lead the ride for up to 56 of their friends and more. Please visit http://west.tn/2oEoLTr for more information.

For more information about the collaboration, a list of participating hotels and booking details, please visit: www.westin.com/peloton.

