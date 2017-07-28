MCLEAN, Va -- Hampton by Hilton debuts 11 properties to its portfolio along the country's East and West coasts this spring. The new hotels, including Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Los Angeles/Santa Monica in California, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle/Redmond in Washington, Hampton Inn by Hilton Wilmington Downtown in North Carolina and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport in South Carolina, will offer travelers value-driven amenities and quality accommodations in seaside destinations.

Hampton by Hilton's growth along the coastal regions of the U.S. has the brand poised to serve the 42 percent* of Americans planning to travel this year. A recent AAA survey also found that with the harsh winter, warm weather destinations are topping the list for travelers. In fact, visiting the beach or ocean is one of the top five reasons Americans choose to travel domestically, according to the U.S. Travel Association**. Many of Hampton by Hilton's upcoming openings are ideally situated just a short drive from the coast.

"We strive to always offer travelers a welcoming atmosphere in their favorite destinations. Over the past several years, coastal cities have continued to top the list for U.S. domestic travelers. With this in mind, we knew it was key to ensure we expanded our footprint in these regions," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service and Hampton by Hilton brand management, Hilton. "These upcoming properties will be equipped with our new Perfect Mix Lobby designed for guests to relax and take advantage of our open spaces. We're excited to add these unique properties to our 2,200 locations globally."

Hampton by Hilton's amenities will set guests on the right track, whether they are traveling for vacation or trying to turn a business trip into a much needed getaway. Hampton by Hilton offers spacious rooms and added-value amenities, such as digital key available at select properties. All Hampton by Hilton properties also provide the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room.

The New Hotels:

Explore the West Coast: Enjoy Hampton by Hilton's first property in the iconic city of Santa Monica. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Los Angeles/Santa Monica opened on April 6: Situated just three blocks from the iconic Santa Monica Pier, guests can enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach or catch the Expo Light Rail for easy transportation to Los Angeles neighborhoods including Downtown and Hollywood. Check out the Emerald City known for its coffee brews and lush greenery while staying at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle/Redmond in Washington, which opened on April 13. This property is ideal for music and concert lovers due to its close proximity to Marymoor Park. From hiking the Sammamish River Trail to shopping at over 110 stores and boutiques at Redmond Town Center, guests can explore the destination's offerings with a complimentary shuttle service.

History & Charm Along the East Coast: Opened on April 20, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport is just a short drive from the beautiful historic Charleston where guests can enjoy carriage tours, walking tours and unique culinary experiences. Additionally, its décor is inspired by the West Indies and features pieces hand-picked by the local owners. The property also offers complimentary shuttle service to the airport. Hampton Inn by Hilton Wilmington Downtown, opened on April 12, is a short drive to the premier gardens of the South - the Airlie Gardens. With 67 acres of walking paths, a freshwater lake, and formal gardens that showcase seasonal blooms, mighty live oaks, historic structures and contemporary sculpture. Additionally, the hotel is in the heart of downtown within walking distance of restaurants and attractions.



Hampton by Hilton also adds the following properties to its U.S. portfolio: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Memphis Germantown in Tennessee, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Newburgh Stewart Airport in New York, Hampton Inn by Hilton Omaha Airport in Iowa, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tampa Busch Gardens Area in Florida, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Decatur Mt. Zion in Illinois.

Additionally, the brand is expanding its global presence with two new properties in China: Hampton by Hilton Guilin and Hampton by Hilton Xi'an.

Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at hampton.com and news.hampton.com.

