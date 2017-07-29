Starwood Capital Group Launches Uptown Suites to Meet Increasing Nationwide Demand for Economy Extended-Stay Accommodations
- Combination of Loft-Style Lodging, Hotel Flexibility and Upscale Amenities Expands Economy Brand's Reach to Prospective Guests and Business Travelers
- First Location Open in Concord, N.C.; More than 10 Properties to Open by 2019
About InTown Suites
InTown Suites is the nationwide leader in providing an alternative to extended stay hotels and shortterm housing, offering accommodations that are affordable, comfortable, flexible, and convenient. InTown Suites is the largest economy extended stay in America, with 188 locations in 22 states—and growing. InTown Suites offers fully furnished, apartment‐style accommodations with a long list of amenities, affordable weekly rates and a community‐like atmosphere. At InTown Suites, we've been providing outstanding value for decades, offering everything the extended‐stay guest needs to feel at home: kitchens with full‐size refrigerators, high-speed internet and paid utilities, to name a few. InTown provides an "everything-included" solution.
About Starwood Capital Group
Starwood Capital Group is a private alternative investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain ten offices in four countries around the world, and currently have more than 2,200 employees. Starwood Capital Group has raised over $40 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1991, and currently manages more than $51 billion in assets. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 26 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.