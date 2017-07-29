Starwood Capital Group today announced the launch of Uptown Suites, a nationwide brand of upscale, economy-priced extended-stay suites for families, business travelers and long-term visitors. Uptown Suites will be managed by InTown Suites, an owner-operator of extendedstay properties in 188 locations in 22 states with more than 24,000 rooms. With the launch of Uptown Suites through a controlled affiliate, Starwood Capital strives to meet the increasing demand of value-conscious extended-stay guests by offering economy-priced apartment-style lodging featuring amenities commonly associated with mid- and higher-level hospitality brands. "We are thrilled to launch Uptown Suites as we deepen and expand our commitment to provide an extended-stay experience for our guests that has all the comforts of home," said Jonathan Pertchik, InTown Suites Chief Executive Officer. "Demand for value-oriented extended-stay lodging continues to rise and guests are increasingly seeking a hospitality experience that is pedestrian-friendly and walkable, with high-quality amenities and warm customer service. Uptown Suites aims to transform the economy extended-stay experience for our guests." Uptown Suites properties will feature upscale amenities for guests on an economy budget, including lobbies furnished with curved televisions and large fireplaces, full kitchens with quartz countertops, electric vehicle charging stations, and apartment-like studio suites with high-speed wireless Internet connections, high-definition smart televisions and Keurig coffee machines. The first Uptown Suites location has opened in Concord, N.C., and the company anticipates that future properties will primarily be newly built facilities that are walkable to dining, retail and entertainment opportunities for guests. Uptown Suites locations will be selected for their proximity to great cities or in central locations in smaller markets, and expansion will be concentrated in regions with strong job growth and forecast population growth. More than 10 Uptown Suites properties are slated to open by 2019, including properties in Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, among other states.

About InTown Suites

InTown Suites is the nationwide leader in providing an alternative to extended stay hotels and shortterm housing, offering accommodations that are affordable, comfortable, flexible, and convenient. InTown Suites is the largest economy extended stay in America, with 188 locations in 22 states—and growing. InTown Suites offers fully furnished, apartment‐style accommodations with a long list of amenities, affordable weekly rates and a community‐like atmosphere. At InTown Suites, we've been providing outstanding value for decades, offering everything the extended‐stay guest needs to feel at home: kitchens with full‐size refrigerators, high-speed internet and paid utilities, to name a few. InTown provides an "everything-included" solution.