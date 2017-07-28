External Article

The world's first official Star Wars-themed hotel to open at Walt Disney World Orlando

telegraph.co.uk

Have you sensed a great disturbance in The Force of late? It may well be because Disney has just unveiled plans for the world's biggest and best Star Wars-themed hotel.

Planned for the new Star Wars Land theme park - slated for a 2019 opening at Disney World in Florida - the hotel is rumoured to resemble the Millennium Falcon spaceship.

Social media is abuzz with excitement at the prospect of an immersive and interactive Star Wars story experience, set over two days, to entertain guests during their stay.