Press Release

Swell of investment stock bodes well for real estate in 2017

Swell of investment stock bodes well for real estate in 2017Emerging from a highly tumultuous year, the first quarter of 2017 has seen the global economy perform better than many anticipated and, against this supportive economic backdrop, a pipeline of real estate investment activity has emerged. While global transaction volumes slipped slightly, standing at US$136 billion, 1 percent lower than Q1 2016, the buildup in activity is forecast to bear fruit through the rest of the year.

During Q1, EMEA saw strong growth as London regained its title as most traded city. Asia Pacific volumes remained steady while investment activity in The Americas fell slightly.

Our forecast for full-year 2017 remains stable at around US$650 billion but if we continue to see the same level of investor activity, we will look to upgrade this at the end of Q2