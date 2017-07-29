Swell of investment stock bodes well for real estate in 2017
During Q1, EMEA saw strong growth as London regained its title as most traded city. Asia Pacific volumes remained steady while investment activity in The Americas fell slightly.
Our forecast for full-year 2017 remains stable at around US$650 billion but if we continue to see the same level of investor activity, we will look to upgrade this at the end of Q2
