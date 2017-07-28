Infor Hospitality Announces New Integration with CeloPay
New Collaboration to Offer More Secure Payment Processing Options for Hospitality Industry
Infor's strategic relationship with CeloPay will enable Infor Hospitality customers to procure CeloPay to manage these payment collection processes in a secure, streamlined and efficient manner. Security and compliance are at the core of the CeloPay product that is built to be easy to use and flexible. CeloPay facilitates the secure submission and processing of information so that information is safely processed without the need for email or fax.
"Unfortunately, data breaches are still a serious, top of mind issue for the hospitality industry, and collaborating with CeloPay to provide an enhanced security solution will help keep Infor's customers modern and competitive, while still providing an exceptional guest experience," said Stewart Applbaum, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Hospitality. "We want our Hospitality customers to have the best experiences with our products and will continue to provide them new and enhanced ways in which to transform their businesses."
About Infor
Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
