Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today the exciting launch of BW Baggage Bucks – a new perk alleviating from travelers the stress of checked baggage fees – making travel a little less costly and a lot more rewarding this spring season.

With BW Baggage Bucks, Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members are given the opportunity to put some money back in their pockets and take back their ability to travel with baggage, without having to pay for it. Valid from May 1-15, any member staying at a Best Western branded hotel and traveling on a commercial flight during the promotional period will receive a $25 Best Western Travel Card® per checked luggage piece. Travelers must simply send proof of payment to baggagebucks@bestwestern.com. Up to two $25 Best Western Travel Cards can be earned during the promotion.

"BW Baggage Bucks is an industry-first perk in the loyalty space, and Best Western is thrilled to be providing benefits such as these to our customers," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Keeping with our commitment to providing guests with an industry-leading rewards program, we are always looking for ways to provide tremendous value and instant gratification. BW Baggage Bucks is doing exactly that."

Coming on the heels of a recent refresh of Best Western's BWR program, the BW Baggage Bucks program underscores the instant rewards that can be earned by the company's most loyal customers. The new tagline for the company's loyalty program – Go.Get.Rewarded℠ –demonstrates commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program.

Best Western also recently introduced a new digital membership card allowing BWR members to conveniently access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers – including BW Baggage Bucks.

"We encourage our guests to Go.Get.Rewarded now and enjoy all of the opportunities that BWR will present to them," said Dowling. "We cherish the loyalty of our customers and want them to return to our properties again and again. BWR is one of the most valuable loyalty programs in the industry and we know that our members will revel in the new perks that have been introduced."

The revamp of the BWR program provides enriched benefits members can look forward to - illustrating Best Western's commitment to bringing "real value" to it guests, in comparison to industry competitors.

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to industry competitors, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members have access to special rates – up to 10% off on every night and free night redemptions count toward attaining elite tiers. Finally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival, elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points. Additionally, they receive a 10% discount for all free night redemptions. Finally, Best Western hotels provide guaranteed free nights for Diamond and Diamond Select members at properties with availability.

These new benefits, combined with the lowest free night redemption threshold in the industry, let travelers maximize their stays across all seven Best Western brands.

For more information on the BW Baggage Bucks promotion, visit baggagebucksforyou.com. Visit bestwesternrewards.com for complete program terms and conditions. All Best Western Travel Card rules apply. Visit travelcard.bestwestern.com for complete Best Western Travel Card terms and conditions.