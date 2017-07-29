TrustYou Analysis Identifies Review Topics that Impact the Hotel Reputation the Most
‘Service Friendliness’ biggest driver for positive scores +++ ‘Hotel room’ biggest impact factor for negative scores
TrustYou's analysis identified the most critical sentiment being "Service" and "Service Friendliness" claimed the top #1 and #2 spots for most important categories impacting positive hotel rating. Hotels that receive positive mentions in reviews in these categories have averagely improved their scores by 2.8 and 2.3 percentage points.
The most negative impact scores were related to the hotel room itself. "Bathroom" was the most common term associated with negative experiences, which also led to a decrease of 5 percentage points in score. "Room" and "Beds" were also prevalent and resulted in 3.5 percentage point decreases. Investing in these areas helps hotels to reduce negative reviews which in return will result in an increase of 5 percentage points in the overall score per review.
