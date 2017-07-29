TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, identified the biggest drivers of positive and negative online reviews through a detailed "Impact Score" analysis of the 90 million reviews that were analyzed in 2016. When more than 95% of customers make their booking decisions based on online feedback, the ability to improve and spotlight hotels reviews is critical. Impact Scores are determined based on an algorithm that lets a hotel know which praises or complaints in a review have the greatest impact on their overall review scores, based on analysis of more than 140 categories that guests use to describe their experience.

"Every day, guests provide feedback about their experiences with hotels on social media, review sites and online booking platforms, which have massive impact on a hotel's business," said Benjamin Jost, CEO of TrustYou. "As we analyze every single feedback for every single hotel in a city or destination, we can very accurately provide hotels with their "impact scores" which identify the main drivers that influence their overall scores. This information is crucial for hotels to quickly identify and measure their biggest opportunities for improvement. "

TrustYou's analysis identified the most critical sentiment being "Service" and "Service Friendliness" claimed the top #1 and #2 spots for most important categories impacting positive hotel rating. Hotels that receive positive mentions in reviews in these categories have averagely improved their scores by 2.8 and 2.3 percentage points.

The most negative impact scores were related to the hotel room itself. "Bathroom" was the most common term associated with negative experiences, which also led to a decrease of 5 percentage points in score. "Room" and "Beds" were also prevalent and resulted in 3.5 percentage point decreases. Investing in these areas helps hotels to reduce negative reviews which in return will result in an increase of 5 percentage points in the overall score per review.

Hotels can test their own impact scores and many more advantages of using TrustYou's guest feedback platform in a free 14-day trial of TrustYou Analytics.

