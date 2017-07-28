Barcelona – In the first three months of this year, Hotusa Hotels has increased its portfolio with 116 new member establishments, 29 of which are located in Spain and 87 distributed among 24 European, American, Asian and African countries. With these incorporations, the Grupo Hotusa consortium of independent hotels reinforces its international expansion and its position within Spain.

Noteworthy among the new incorporations are the 13 establishments in France, a destination where Hotusa Hotels has more than 300 member hotels, as well as the 10 in Italy and 9 in Portugal. Specifically, growth in Europe should be highlighted, with 79 new incorporations, and in Latin America, with 22 distributed among Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

By country, the distribution of new Hotusa Hotels member establishments is as follows:

Argentina (1), Austria (2), Belgium (3), Brazil (1), Chile (5), Colombia (5), Cyprus (1), Dominican Republic (1), Ecuador (1), France (13), Germany (2), Greece (1), Italy (10), Mexico (7), Morocco (3), Netherlands (2), Portugal (9), Romania (4), Russia (2), Turkey (4), United Arab Emirates (2), United Kingdom (1), United States (6), Uruguay (1).

Last year, Hotusa Hotels increased its portfolio by adding 444 new member hotels to its network, of which 380 are located outside of Spain. Hotusa Hotels is now the number one consortium of independent hotels in the world according to US magazine HOTELS, with more than 2,700 member establishments in 25 countries in Europe, 15 in the Americas, 9 in Asia and 7 in Africa. The Hotusa Hotels strategy is based on a portfolio of establishments of different levels and categories located in top tourist destinations.

