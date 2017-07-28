Hotusa Hotels add 116 new member hotels in first quarter of 2017
The top consortium of independent hotels in the world according to HOTELS magazine is continuing its international expansion with 87 international establishments, 13 in France, 6 in the US and 22 in Latin America
By country, the distribution of new Hotusa Hotels member establishments is as follows:
Argentina (1), Austria (2), Belgium (3), Brazil (1), Chile (5), Colombia (5), Cyprus (1), Dominican Republic (1), Ecuador (1), France (13), Germany (2), Greece (1), Italy (10), Mexico (7), Morocco (3), Netherlands (2), Portugal (9), Romania (4), Russia (2), Turkey (4), United Arab Emirates (2), United Kingdom (1), United States (6), Uruguay (1).
Last year, Hotusa Hotels increased its portfolio by adding 444 new member hotels to its network, of which 380 are located outside of Spain. Hotusa Hotels is now the number one consortium of independent hotels in the world according to US magazine HOTELS, with more than 2,700 member establishments in 25 countries in Europe, 15 in the Americas, 9 in Asia and 7 in Africa. The Hotusa Hotels strategy is based on a portfolio of establishments of different levels and categories located in top tourist destinations.
Set up in 1977 and with headquarters in Barcelona (Spain), Grupo Hotusa is a dynamic organisation composed of different companies related to the most diverse areas of the tourism sector. Aside from Eurostars Hotel Company, the organisation includes the world's biggest hotel consortium, Hotusa Hotels, with over 2,700 associated hotels worldwide; the hotel representative Keytel and the Restel reservation centre.